4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Central Bank of Russia boosted its benchmark policy rate by 100bps to 9.5% during its recent meeting, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Cryomass Technologies
- The Trade: Cryomass Technologies Inc. CRYM Chief Financial Officer Philip Blair Mullin acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average price of $0.27. To acquire these shares, it cost $54 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained 22% over the past six months.
- What Cryomass Technologies Does: Cryomass Technologies Inc, formerly Andina Gold Corp provides marketing, IP, and management services to two cannabis dispensaries and to cannabis grow facility, for which cannabis licenses are held by its principal business partner.
Iteris
- The Trade: Iteris, Inc. ITI Senior Vice President Douglas Groves acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.40. The insider spent around $17 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Iteris recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- What Iteris Does: Iteris Inc is engaged in the technology sector as a provider of mobility infrastructure management. The company operates through two segments: Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems.
Lannett
- The Trade: Lannett Company, Inc. LCI Director Jeffrey Farber acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $9.2 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Lannett recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- What Lannett Does: Lannett Co Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products.
Dalrada
- The Trade: Dalrada Corporation DFCO CEO Brian Bonar acquired a total of 3,930 shares at an average price of $0.80. The insider spent $3.14 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped around 74% over the past six months.
- What Dalrada Does: Dalrada Financial Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial, insurance, benefit, and business process outsourcing products and services to companies.
