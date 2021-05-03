 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $540.11 million.

• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $71.90 million.

• Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $7.18 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $625.22 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $64.55 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.

• Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $535.25 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $25.17 million.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $74.03 million.

• DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $31.90 million.

• Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $21.55 million.

• GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $764.21 million.

• Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.13 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $46.03 million.

• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.

• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $82.13 million.

• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $46.49 million.

• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $40.23 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $145.50 million.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $56.48 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $43.47 million.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $381.27 million.

• Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $955.10 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $645.71 million.

• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $264.05 million.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $75.54 million.

• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $812.83 million.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $787.67 million.

• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $62.74 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $208.85 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $472.38 million.

• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $209.39 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $184.59 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $783.54 million.

• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $79.46 million.

• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $306.60 million.

• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $103.00 million.

• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $263.57 million.

• Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $784.93 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $468.83 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $439.60 million.

• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $387.16 million.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $247.70 million.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $100.91 million.

• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $850.71 million.

• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $557.50 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $396.21 million.

• Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $47.82 million.

• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $269.70 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $359.24 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.60 million.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $156.20 million.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $572.33 million.

• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $524.38 million.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $102.21 million.

• Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $535.26 million.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.55 million.

• Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.70 million.

• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.12 million.

• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $246.62 million.

• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.03 million.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $67.55 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $27.59 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $101.42 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.

• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $93.97 million.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $581.57 million.

• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $91.48 million.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $28.50 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $62.85 million.

• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $68.90 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $18.81 million.

• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $81.77 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $41.73 million.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $77.10 million.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

