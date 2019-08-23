Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday morning, 162 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBY).
- RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 99.0% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Antilia Group (OTC: AGGG) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 50.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Friday:
- Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session.
- Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Friday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Enbridge (OTC: ENBFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.48 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- TC Energy (OTC: TCANF) shares were down 15.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.80.
- Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.14% over the session.
- Volvo (OTC: VOLAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.15. Shares then traded down 6.07%.
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares hit a yearly low of $17.32 today morning. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.
- CLP Holdings (OTC: CLPHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
- Repsol (OTC: REPYF) shares hit a yearly low of $13.85 today morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
- Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.20 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.37% over the rest of the day.
- BYD (OTC: BYDDY) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.47%.
- BYD (OTC: BYDDF) shares were down 3.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.09.
- Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.55 on Friday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.
- South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares fell to $8.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.36%.
- Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FAXRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Shoprite Holdings (OTC: SRGHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock hit $63.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.97% over the course of the day.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock hit $16.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.28% over the course of the day.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares set a new yearly low of $9.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- Tokyo Electric Power (OTC: TKECY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.93% over the rest of the day.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.25, and later moved down 3.92% over the session.
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) shares moved up 0.1% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.42 to begin trading.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares set a new yearly low of $23.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.64 today morning. The stock traded down 0.75% over the session.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.97%.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.25 today morning. The stock traded down 1.74% over the session.
- Glanbia (OTC: GLAPF) shares fell to $11.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.18%.
- China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFF) stock hit $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.33 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.5% over the rest of the day.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.77 on Friday. The stock was down 11.4% for the day.
- Lee & Man Paper (OTC: LMPMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.06. Shares then traded down 6.3%.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell to $2.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.61%.
- Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) shares hit a yearly low of $10.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.26. Shares then traded down 2.89%.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $107.60. Shares then traded down 1.21%.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.07% on the day.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock hit a yearly low of $20.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.23%.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell to $28.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.54%.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
- Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock hit $8.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.33% over the course of the day.
- Great Canadian Gaming (OTC: GCGMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.38 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Wacoal Holdings (OTC: WACLY) shares moved down 2.59% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $112.75 to begin trading.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares moved down 0.78% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.21 to begin trading.
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) stock hit a yearly low of $17.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.08% over the rest of the day.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.96, and later moved down 1.74% over the session.
- Stelco Holdings (OTC: STZHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.44% over the rest of the day.
- Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) stock hit $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.1% over the course of the day.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.35 today morning. The stock traded up 1.72% over the session.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit $7.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.47% over the course of the day.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $73.50, and later moved down 2.47% over the session.
- Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Friday. The stock was up 4.72% for the day.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.83% over the rest of the day.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
- Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) shares moved down 0.94% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.03 to begin trading.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.26%.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares fell to $4.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.39%.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.13% over the rest of the day.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.87 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.40, and later moved down 0.95% over the session.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares moved down 0.98% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $46.18 on Friday. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
- Advanz Pharma (OTC: CXRXF) stock moved down 1.74% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.56 to open trading.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.27. Shares then traded down 0.77%.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.54%.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) shares were down 1.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.29.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock hit $3.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.05% over the course of the day.
- Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.69% over the rest of the day.
- Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.49 this morning. The stock was down 7.18% for the day.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock hit $15.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) shares fell to $3.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.55%.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) stock hit $7.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.46% over the course of the day.
- Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares were down 6.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.47.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares were down 0.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.00.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares moved down 3.01% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.62 to begin trading.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) shares moved down 1.2% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.45 to begin trading.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.75, and later moved down 1.28% over the session.
- Ladenburg Thalmann (AMEX: LTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.14 today morning. The stock traded down 3.36% over the session.
- Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.01% over the rest of the day.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.1%.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Friday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76 today morning. The stock traded up 0.1% over the session.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares moved down 1.9% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.01 to begin trading.
- Pepper Food Service (OTC: KPFSY) shares fell to $2.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares were down 2.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.83.
- Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) shares hit a yearly low of $23.23 today morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) stock moved down 1.04% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.77 to open trading.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.5% over the rest of the day.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.5% over the rest of the day.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.53 today morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.60 today morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares moved down 2.01% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.40 to begin trading.
- Graham (NYSE: GHM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $18.51, and later moved down 1.46% over the session.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.36% over the rest of the day.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock moved down 3.33% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.29 to open trading.
- TORC Oil & Gas (OTC: VREYF) shares were down 10.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.52.
- Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.98 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 16.13%.
- Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) shares were down 0.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.86.
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.95 today morning. The stock traded up 1.11% over the session.
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.19% on the day.
- Isabella Bank (OTC: ISBA) shares hit a yearly low of $22.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.20, and later moved down 0.95% over the session.
- Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock moved down 0.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.15 to open trading.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares moved up 1.67% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.93 to begin trading.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Aqua Power Systems (OTC: APSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.002. Shares then traded down 23.37%.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.77% on the session.
- SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.44 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.93% on the day.
- First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.28%.
- NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.08%.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares moved down 1.14% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.15 to begin trading.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) shares hit a yearly low of $135.36 today morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.15 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.57%.
- Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.92%.
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.
- Tiger Reef (OTC: TGRR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0005 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- LifeQuest World (OTC: LQWC) shares moved down 59.99% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Friday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
- Scott's Liquid Gold (OTC: SLGD) stock moved down 11.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.00 to open trading.
- Theralase Technologies (OTC: TLTFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 0.05% over the session.
- ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.27, and later moved down 1.02% over the session.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday. The stock was down 12.26% for the day.
- DKG Capital (OTC: DKGH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was down 33.33% for the day.
- Paringa Resources (OTC: PNGZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 62.36% on the session.
- Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) stock hit $0.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.35% over the course of the day.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.37 today morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.92, and later moved up 2.54% over the session.
- Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) stock moved up 9.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.23 to open trading.
- Forbes Energy Services (OTC: FLSS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% for the day.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.77, and later moved down 1.9% over the session.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.38, and later moved down 2.63% over the session.
- Mikros Systems (OTC: MKRS) shares fell to $0.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.0%.
- Alternate Health (OTC: AHGIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.86%.
- Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Vendetta Mining (OTC: VDTAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 25.86%.
- NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05 today morning. The stock traded down 2.84% over the session.
- Best Hometown Bancorp (OTC: BTHT) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.88%.
- Anfield Energy (OTC: ANLDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 9.82% over the session.
- Antilia Group (OTC: AGGG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.69% on the day.
- Globalive Technology (OTC: LVVEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session.
- Iconic Minerals (OTC: BVTEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday. The stock was down 11.84% for the day.
- American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.
- TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Global Gaming (OTC: BLKCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was up 27.65% for the day.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- Optec International (OTC: OPTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 10.0%.
- Western Sierra Resource (OTC: WSRC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 13.58% on the session.
- Groove Botanicals (OTC: GRVE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 58.33% on the session.
- Image Protect (OTC: IMTL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0012 this morning. The stock was up 7.69% on the session.
- Vape Holdings (OTC: VAPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.0007. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 11.35% for the day.
- Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock was up 50.0% on the session.
- RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
