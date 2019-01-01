QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 1:07PM
Globalive Technology Inc is a software company. It is engaged in designing, building and commercializing software platforms that leverage the latest artificial intelligence and and machine learning technologies. The firm generates revenue directly from the mining of digital currencies sold to Hyperblock at the point of mining. The company currently is not engaged in any business activity.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yooma Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yooma Wellness (LVVEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yooma Wellness (OTCPK: LVVEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yooma Wellness's (LVVEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yooma Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Yooma Wellness (LVVEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yooma Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Yooma Wellness (LVVEF)?

A

The stock price for Yooma Wellness (OTCPK: LVVEF) is $0.10847 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:07:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yooma Wellness (LVVEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yooma Wellness.

Q

When is Yooma Wellness (OTCPK:LVVEF) reporting earnings?

A

Yooma Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yooma Wellness (LVVEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yooma Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Yooma Wellness (LVVEF) operate in?

A

Yooma Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.