Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings, or TEPCO, is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, supplies electric power to Tokyo's metropolitan area in Japan. TEPCO segments its business operations through subsidiaries that, manage fuel and thermal power generation, power transmission and distribution, and retail electricity sales. To produce electricity, the company controls a portfolio of hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. TEPCO's thermal facilities, which utilize oil, natural gas, and coal fuel sources, account for the vast majority of its energy production. Almost all of Tokyo Electric Power's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity to primarily retail customers. The company serves the energy needs of a substantial portion of Japan's population.

Tokyo Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyo Electric Power (OTCPK: TKECY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tokyo Electric Power's (TKECY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyo Electric Power.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyo Electric Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY)?

A

The stock price for Tokyo Electric Power (OTCPK: TKECY) is $3.16 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:04:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Tokyo Electric Power (OTCPK:TKECY) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyo Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyo Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) operate in?

A

Tokyo Electric Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.