TheDirectory.com Inc is engaged in developing and managing a network of local business search engines and tools set. It connects users with Top Ranked Businesses across the United States in key vertical markets The company's products and services comprise of two distinct categories: consumer search engines and small business services. Its core services include Custom Websites and Landing Pages, Social media content creation and management, Review generation and management, Directory and e-mail list building and management services, SEO, SEM, and Paid Search Services.