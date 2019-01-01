QQQ
Range
10.2 - 10.3
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/58.7K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.89%
52 Wk
9.11 - 10.79
Mkt Cap
26B
Payout Ratio
77.84
Open
10.2
P/E
20.1
EPS
0
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
CLP Holdings is the larger of the two electric utility companies in Hong Kong, serving 80% of the city population. It generates, transmits and distributes electricity to about 2.6 million customers in Kowloon and the New Territories through its wholly owned network. The business is regulated by the Hong Kong government with a permitted return on net fixed asset of 8.00%. Besides Hong Kong, the company has expanded its reach overseas, with generation and retail assets in Australia and generation assets in China, India, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. Its Hong Kong activities make up more than 60% of group operating profit.

CLP Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CLP Holdings (CLPHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CLP Holdings (OTCPK: CLPHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CLP Holdings's (CLPHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CLP Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CLP Holdings (CLPHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CLP Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CLP Holdings (CLPHY)?

A

The stock price for CLP Holdings (OTCPK: CLPHY) is $10.3 last updated Today at 2:48:21 PM.

Q

Does CLP Holdings (CLPHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2015.

Q

When is CLP Holdings (OTCPK:CLPHY) reporting earnings?

A

CLP Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CLP Holdings (CLPHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CLP Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CLP Holdings (CLPHY) operate in?

A

CLP Holdings is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.