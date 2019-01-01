BYD is a Chinese automobile and electronics manufacturing company organized into three segments. The automobile segment, contributing about half of company revenue, manufactures and sells electric and internal combustion automobiles, primarily passenger vehicles and buses, and provides low-carbon urban rail transportation products. The mobile handset components and assembly segment, contributing more than a third of consolidated revenue, sells individual components and the entire assembly of mobile handsets, tablets, and notebook computers. BYD's rechargeable battery and photovoltaic business manufacture batteries for mobile phone handsets, portable electronics, and electric power tools. BYD derives the vast majority of company revenue domestically.