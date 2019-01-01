QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.79/2.14%
52 Wk
82.35 - 116.5
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
44.98
Open
-
P/E
21.78
EPS
40.85
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Wacoal Holdings Corp primarily manufactures and sells women's intimate apparel under the Wacoal brand. Roughly three fourths of its sales are from women's foundation garments and lingerie, which includes brassieres, girdles, slips, and women's briefs. Other innerwear includes nightwear, hosiery, and children's underwear. Remaining sales consist of outerwear and sportswear, textile products, and nonapparel businesses. Wacoal sells most of its apparel wholesale to department stores and other retailers. Less than a fourth of its apparel sales are direct to the customer via its retail stores, catalog sales, and internet orders. The vast majority of Wacoal's sales are in Japan. It also has sales in China, Europe, and the United States.

Wacoal Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wacoal Holdings (OTCPK: WACLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wacoal Holdings's (WACLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wacoal Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wacoal Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Wacoal Holdings (WACLY)?

A

The stock price for Wacoal Holdings (OTCPK: WACLY) is $83.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:11:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 17, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Wacoal Holdings (OTCPK:WACLY) reporting earnings?

A

Wacoal Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wacoal Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) operate in?

A

Wacoal Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.