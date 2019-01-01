QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/158.8K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.08%
52 Wk
17.41 - 41.24
Mkt Cap
87.6B
Payout Ratio
13.14
Open
-
P/E
167.42
EPS
0.44
Shares
2.9B
Outstanding
BYD is a Chinese automobile and electronics manufacturing company organized into three segments. The automobile segment, contributing about half of company revenue, manufactures and sells electric and internal combustion automobiles, primarily passenger vehicles and buses, and provides low-carbon urban rail transportation products. The mobile handset components and assembly segment, contributing more than a third of consolidated revenue, sells individual components and the entire assembly of mobile handsets, tablets, and notebook computers. BYD's rechargeable battery and photovoltaic business manufacture batteries for mobile phone handsets, portable electronics, and electric power tools. BYD derives the vast majority of company revenue domestically.

BYD Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BYD (BYDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BYD (OTCPK: BYDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BYD's (BYDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BYD.

Q

What is the target price for BYD (BYDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BYD

Q

Current Stock Price for BYD (BYDDF)?

A

The stock price for BYD (OTCPK: BYDDF) is $30.078 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BYD (BYDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BYD.

Q

When is BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) reporting earnings?

A

BYD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BYD (BYDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BYD.

Q

What sector and industry does BYD (BYDDF) operate in?

A

BYD is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.