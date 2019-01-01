LifeQuest World Corp is a global technology leader in low-cost, low-maintenance, eco-friendly, decentralized wastewater treatment. It intends to rapidly add solutions for the treatment of effluents in textile, tannery, fisheries, dairy, and processed water industries. The company markets the following products namely BioPipe; Abrimix water treatment technology is capable of treating industrial wastewater and Goslyn is a patented fat, oil, and grease recovery device used in restaurants, hotels, and industrial kitchens.