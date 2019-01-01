QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
LifeQuest World Corp is a global technology leader in low-cost, low-maintenance, eco-friendly, decentralized wastewater treatment. It intends to rapidly add solutions for the treatment of effluents in textile, tannery, fisheries, dairy, and processed water industries. The company markets the following products namely BioPipe; Abrimix water treatment technology is capable of treating industrial wastewater and Goslyn is a patented fat, oil, and grease recovery device used in restaurants, hotels, and industrial kitchens.

LifeQuest World Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LifeQuest World (LQWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LifeQuest World (OTCPK: LQWC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LifeQuest World's (LQWC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LifeQuest World.

Q

What is the target price for LifeQuest World (LQWC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LifeQuest World

Q

Current Stock Price for LifeQuest World (LQWC)?

A

The stock price for LifeQuest World (OTCPK: LQWC) is $0.058 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:44:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LifeQuest World (LQWC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LifeQuest World.

Q

When is LifeQuest World (OTCPK:LQWC) reporting earnings?

A

LifeQuest World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LifeQuest World (LQWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LifeQuest World.

Q

What sector and industry does LifeQuest World (LQWC) operate in?

A

LifeQuest World is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.