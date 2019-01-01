QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.44 - 14.99
Mkt Cap
39.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.11
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Kewaunee Scientific Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic business segment designs manufacture and install scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures. The International business segment provides facility design, engineering, construction and project management from the planning stage through testing and commissioning of laboratories. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Domestic business segment.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.110
REV39.031M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kewaunee Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kewaunee Scientific's (KEQU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kewaunee Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)?

A

The stock price for Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) is $14.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 24, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 9, 2019.

Q

When is Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) reporting earnings?

A

Kewaunee Scientific’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kewaunee Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) operate in?

A

Kewaunee Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.