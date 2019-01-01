QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 12:13PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
American Premium Water Corp markets and promotes bottled water. It is a health and beauty development biotech company, engaged in unlocking the power of Hydrogen and CBD as a means to treat health disorders and enhance the quality of life and longevity. The company's brands include L'Alpina 9.5 pH and L'Alpina 7.3 pH spring water.

American Premium Water Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy American Premium Water (HIPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Premium Water (OTCPK: HIPH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Premium Water's (HIPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Premium Water.

Q

What is the target price for American Premium Water (HIPH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Premium Water

Q

Current Stock Price for American Premium Water (HIPH)?

A

The stock price for American Premium Water (OTCPK: HIPH) is $0.0017 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Premium Water (HIPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Premium Water.

Q

When is American Premium Water (OTCPK:HIPH) reporting earnings?

A

American Premium Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Premium Water (HIPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Premium Water.

Q

What sector and industry does American Premium Water (HIPH) operate in?

A

American Premium Water is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.