Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 8.22
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
928.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA operates a short haul network across the Nordics and to key European destinations, providing customers with excellent quality at affordable fares. The group has one operating segment, which is low cost air passenger travel. Approximately three-fourths of total revenue is derived from transporting passengers, with the remainder coming from ancillary and other air-related services. Norwegian believes in affordable fares for all and offer quality flights at a low fare based on operational excellence and helpful, friendly service.

Norwegian Air Shuttle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCEM: NWARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norwegian Air Shuttle's (NWARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Q

What is the target price for Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norwegian Air Shuttle

Q

Current Stock Price for Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWARF)?

A

The stock price for Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCEM: NWARF) is $1.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Q

When is Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCEM:NWARF) reporting earnings?

A

Norwegian Air Shuttle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Q

What sector and industry does Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWARF) operate in?

A

Norwegian Air Shuttle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.