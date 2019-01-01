Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA operates a short haul network across the Nordics and to key European destinations, providing customers with excellent quality at affordable fares. The group has one operating segment, which is low cost air passenger travel. Approximately three-fourths of total revenue is derived from transporting passengers, with the remainder coming from ancillary and other air-related services. Norwegian believes in affordable fares for all and offer quality flights at a low fare based on operational excellence and helpful, friendly service.