China Everbright Environment Group Ltd is engaged in construction, environmental energy project operation, Greentech project operation, environmental water project operation, the conduct of environmental protection technology research and development, provision of environmental-related technological services, design of environmental protection projects, provision of environmental protection project equipment construction and installation services and sales of related equipment, provision of waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, sanitation operation services, sales of energy-saving streetlights. Its segments are Environmental energy project construction and operation, Greentech project construction and operation, Environmental water project construction and operation, and Others.