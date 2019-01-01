QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.33/2.19%
52 Wk
13.5 - 17.7
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
46.14
Open
-
P/E
22.98
EPS
0
Shares
281.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Glanbia PLC Meaning 'pure food' in Irish, is a global ingredient and branded performance nutrition manufacturer present in 32 countries with sales in 130 countries and over 7,000 employees. Originating in Ireland in the 1960s in the dairy processing industry, predecessor companies were initially listed in 1988 before Glanbia came into being in 1999. Production facilities are concentrated in Ireland, the U.K., Germany, the U.S., and China. Glanbia processes over 6 billion litres of milk annually and is also a major producer of U.S. cheddar cheese.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glanbia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glanbia (GLAPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glanbia (OTCPK: GLAPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glanbia's (GLAPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glanbia.

Q

What is the target price for Glanbia (GLAPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glanbia

Q

Current Stock Price for Glanbia (GLAPF)?

A

The stock price for Glanbia (OTCPK: GLAPF) is $14.99 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glanbia (GLAPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glanbia.

Q

When is Glanbia (OTCPK:GLAPF) reporting earnings?

A

Glanbia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glanbia (GLAPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glanbia.

Q

What sector and industry does Glanbia (GLAPF) operate in?

A

Glanbia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.