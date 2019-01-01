Glanbia PLC Meaning 'pure food' in Irish, is a global ingredient and branded performance nutrition manufacturer present in 32 countries with sales in 130 countries and over 7,000 employees. Originating in Ireland in the 1960s in the dairy processing industry, predecessor companies were initially listed in 1988 before Glanbia came into being in 1999. Production facilities are concentrated in Ireland, the U.K., Germany, the U.S., and China. Glanbia processes over 6 billion litres of milk annually and is also a major producer of U.S. cheddar cheese.