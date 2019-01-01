QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
DKG Capital Inc objective is to assist business owners in a cashflow crunch by offering non-recourse invoice discounting and factoring on their existing outstanding invoices.

DKG Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DKG Capital (DKGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DKG Capital (OTCEM: DKGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DKG Capital's (DKGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DKG Capital.

Q

What is the target price for DKG Capital (DKGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DKG Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for DKG Capital (DKGH)?

A

The stock price for DKG Capital (OTCEM: DKGH) is $0.035 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:04:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DKG Capital (DKGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DKG Capital.

Q

When is DKG Capital (OTCEM:DKGH) reporting earnings?

A

DKG Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DKG Capital (DKGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DKG Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does DKG Capital (DKGH) operate in?

A

DKG Capital is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.