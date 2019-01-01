|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DKG Capital (OTCEM: DKGH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for DKG Capital.
There is no analysis for DKG Capital
The stock price for DKG Capital (OTCEM: DKGH) is $0.035 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:04:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for DKG Capital.
DKG Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for DKG Capital.
DKG Capital is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.