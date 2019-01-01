QQQ
Anfield Energy Inc is a uranium development and near-term production company. It is mainly engaged in mineral exploration, development, and production. The exploration project of the company includes Shootaring Canyon Mill from Uranium One which is located in the south of Hanksville, Utah. It holds an interest in unpatented mining claims in Colorado and Arizona. The company's geographical segments are Canada and United States.

Anfield Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anfield Energy (ANLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anfield Energy (OTCQB: ANLDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anfield Energy's (ANLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anfield Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Anfield Energy (ANLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anfield Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Anfield Energy (ANLDF)?

A

The stock price for Anfield Energy (OTCQB: ANLDF) is $0.0634 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:52:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anfield Energy (ANLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anfield Energy.

Q

When is Anfield Energy (OTCQB:ANLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Anfield Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anfield Energy (ANLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anfield Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Anfield Energy (ANLDF) operate in?

A

Anfield Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.