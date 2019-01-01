QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alternate Health Corp is a healthcare company. It uses expertise in technology and data analytics to revolutionize patient care and research in the emerging medical cannabis industry. It offers practice management and controlled substance management software, blood analysis and toxicology labs, clinical research, continuing education programs, nutraceutical products, and security and control services to the medical cannabis industry.

Alternate Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alternate Health (AHGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alternate Health (OTCEM: AHGIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alternate Health's (AHGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alternate Health.

Q

What is the target price for Alternate Health (AHGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alternate Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Alternate Health (AHGIF)?

A

The stock price for Alternate Health (OTCEM: AHGIF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:54:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alternate Health (AHGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alternate Health.

Q

When is Alternate Health (OTCEM:AHGIF) reporting earnings?

A

Alternate Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alternate Health (AHGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alternate Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Alternate Health (AHGIF) operate in?

A

Alternate Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.