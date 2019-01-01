QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Bravatek Solutions Inc is engaged in providing marketing and distribution of proprietary and allied security, defense and information security software, and tools and systems. The company's market interests are healthcare, government and military, law enforcement, legal services, and financial services where it focuses on providing security, defense, information security solutions, and protecting organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks.

Bravatek Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bravatek Solutions (BVTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bravatek Solutions (OTCEM: BVTK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bravatek Solutions's (BVTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bravatek Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Bravatek Solutions (BVTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bravatek Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Bravatek Solutions (BVTK)?

A

The stock price for Bravatek Solutions (OTCEM: BVTK) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:44:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bravatek Solutions (BVTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bravatek Solutions.

Q

When is Bravatek Solutions (OTCEM:BVTK) reporting earnings?

A

Bravatek Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bravatek Solutions (BVTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bravatek Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Bravatek Solutions (BVTK) operate in?

A

Bravatek Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.