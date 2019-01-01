QQQ
Range
0.23 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
197.2K/182.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
11.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
50.1M
Outstanding
Aqua Power Systems Inc is a shell company.

Aqua Power Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aqua Power Systems (APSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aqua Power Systems (OTCPK: APSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aqua Power Systems's (APSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aqua Power Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Aqua Power Systems (APSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aqua Power Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Aqua Power Systems (APSI)?

A

The stock price for Aqua Power Systems (OTCPK: APSI) is $0.231 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aqua Power Systems (APSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aqua Power Systems.

Q

When is Aqua Power Systems (OTCPK:APSI) reporting earnings?

A

Aqua Power Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aqua Power Systems (APSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aqua Power Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Aqua Power Systems (APSI) operate in?

A

Aqua Power Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.