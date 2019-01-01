QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Metatron Inc is a diversified internet operations company focusing on building and acquiring mobile internet convergence properties. The company provides consulting services in web development, mobile software, online marketing, pay-per-click management, SEO services, graphic design, computer programming, and corporate strategy for their clients. It operates as a digital content aggregator and distributor of downloadable content apps available in Internet stores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metatron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metatron (MRNJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metatron (OTCPK: MRNJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metatron's (MRNJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metatron.

Q

What is the target price for Metatron (MRNJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metatron

Q

Current Stock Price for Metatron (MRNJ)?

A

The stock price for Metatron (OTCPK: MRNJ) is $0.0002 last updated Today at 4:44:37 PM.

Q

Does Metatron (MRNJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metatron.

Q

When is Metatron (OTCPK:MRNJ) reporting earnings?

A

Metatron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metatron (MRNJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metatron.

Q

What sector and industry does Metatron (MRNJ) operate in?

A

Metatron is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.