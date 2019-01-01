QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
0.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-10.83
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
Forbes Energy Services Ltd operates as an oilfield services contractor that provides a wide range of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies to help develop and enhance the production of oil and natural gas. The company operates in three business segments namely Well Servicing which is the key revenue driver, Coiled Tubing, and Fluid Logistics. These services include fluid hauling, fluid disposal, well maintenance, completion services, workovers and recompletions, plugging and abandonment, and tubing testing. Geographically, it operates in South, East, Central, and West Texas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forbes Energy Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forbes Energy Services (FLSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forbes Energy Services (OTCEM: FLSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forbes Energy Services's (FLSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forbes Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Forbes Energy Services (FLSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forbes Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Forbes Energy Services (FLSS)?

A

The stock price for Forbes Energy Services (OTCEM: FLSS) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:30:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forbes Energy Services (FLSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forbes Energy Services.

Q

When is Forbes Energy Services (OTCEM:FLSS) reporting earnings?

A

Forbes Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forbes Energy Services (FLSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forbes Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Forbes Energy Services (FLSS) operate in?

A

Forbes Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.