Forbes Energy Services Ltd operates as an oilfield services contractor that provides a wide range of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies to help develop and enhance the production of oil and natural gas. The company operates in three business segments namely Well Servicing which is the key revenue driver, Coiled Tubing, and Fluid Logistics. These services include fluid hauling, fluid disposal, well maintenance, completion services, workovers and recompletions, plugging and abandonment, and tubing testing. Geographically, it operates in South, East, Central, and West Texas.