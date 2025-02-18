Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sohu.com SOHU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Expeditors Intl EXPD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Franklin Electric FELE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $465.87 million.

• Valmont Industries VMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• GeneDx Hldgs WGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.24 million.

• Watsco WSO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Hillman Solns HLMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $350.45 million.

• Vulcan Materials VMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $169.20 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $117.83 million.

• Genuine Parts GPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.

• Visteon VC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $954.17 million.

• Chemours CC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $135.89 million.

• Fluor FLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• Allegion ALLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $938.91 million.

• iQIYI IQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $909.96 million.

• Entergy ETR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Baidu BIDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $211.20 million.

• Blackbaud BLKB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $303.41 million.

• Waystar Holding WAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $232.29 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Medtronic MDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $8.33 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• James Hardie Industries JHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $960.80 million.

• RB Global RBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Mobix Labs MOBX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Safe Bulkers SB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $71.90 million.

• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $264.79 million.

• Select Water Solutions WTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $338.92 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $85.39 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $27.98 million.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $238.48 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $47.30 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $700.66 million.

• Compass COMP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Medifast MED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.25 million.

• Community Health Sys CYH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $781.68 million.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $160.12 million.

• Iamgold IAG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $516.47 million.

• CVR Partners UAN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CVR Energy CVI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $286.07 million.

• Sonoco Prods SON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• CoStar Gr CSGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $701.59 million.

• Bel Fuse BELFB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $123.21 million.

• Bel Fuse BELFA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $128.50 million.

• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.18 million.

• Unisys UIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $550.93 million.

• Toll Brothers TOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• XP XP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $828.34 million.

• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $600.32 million.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $726.70 million.

• Bumble BMBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $260.00 million.

• Center CSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.

• Flowserve FLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Semler Scientific SMLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• SSR Mining SSRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $244.25 million.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $48.20 million.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria VTMX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hackett Group HCKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $75.64 million.

• Arista Networks ANET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Penumbra PEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $311.52 million.

• JBG SMITH Props JBGS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $8.31 million.

• Industrial Logistics ILPT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $110.30 million.

• Matador Resources MTDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $999.09 million.

• Occidental Petroleum OXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.

• Adeia ADEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $113.93 million.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $997.44 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $315.20 million.

• Celanese CE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• MasterBrand MBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $722.85 million.

• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.

• EQT EQT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Comstock Resources CRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $378.74 million.

• Genworth Finl GNW is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innospec IOSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $447.40 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $330.88 million.

• Sasol SSL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sandstorm Gold SAND is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Devon Energy DVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Cadence Design Sys CDNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Ternium TX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Andersons ANDE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Liberty Global LBTYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

