Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Sohu.com SOHU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Expeditors Intl EXPD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
• Franklin Electric FELE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $465.87 million.
• Valmont Industries VMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• GeneDx Hldgs WGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.24 million.
• Watsco WSO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• Hillman Solns HLMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $350.45 million.
• Vulcan Materials VMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.
• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $169.20 million.
• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $117.83 million.
• Genuine Parts GPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
• Visteon VC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $954.17 million.
• Chemours CC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $135.89 million.
• Fluor FLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
• Allegion ALLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $938.91 million.
• iQIYI IQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $909.96 million.
• Entergy ETR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
• Baidu BIDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $211.20 million.
• Blackbaud BLKB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $303.41 million.
• Waystar Holding WAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $232.29 million.
• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Medtronic MDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $8.33 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• James Hardie Industries JHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $960.80 million.
• RB Global RBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Mobix Labs MOBX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Safe Bulkers SB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $71.90 million.
• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $264.79 million.
• Select Water Solutions WTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $338.92 million.
• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $85.39 million.
• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $27.98 million.
• SiriusPoint SPNT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $238.48 million.
• TrueCar TRUE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $47.30 million.
• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $700.66 million.
• Compass COMP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Medifast MED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.25 million.
• Community Health Sys CYH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $781.68 million.
• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $160.12 million.
• Iamgold IAG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• La-Z-Boy LZB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $516.47 million.
• CVR Partners UAN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CVR Energy CVI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $286.07 million.
• Sonoco Prods SON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• CoStar Gr CSGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $701.59 million.
• Bel Fuse BELFB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $123.21 million.
• Bel Fuse BELFA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $128.50 million.
• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.18 million.
• Unisys UIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $550.93 million.
• Toll Brothers TOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
• XP XP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $828.34 million.
• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $600.32 million.
• Quad/Graphics QUAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $726.70 million.
• Bumble BMBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $260.00 million.
• Center CSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.
• Flowserve FLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Semler Scientific SMLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.
• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
• SSR Mining SSRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $244.25 million.
• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $48.20 million.
• Corporacion Inmobiliaria VTMX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Hackett Group HCKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $75.64 million.
• Arista Networks ANET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
• Penumbra PEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $311.52 million.
• JBG SMITH Props JBGS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $8.31 million.
• Industrial Logistics ILPT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $110.30 million.
• Matador Resources MTDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $999.09 million.
• Occidental Petroleum OXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion.
• Community Healthcare CHCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.
• Adeia ADEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $113.93 million.
• Rush Enterprises RUSHB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Rush Enterprises RUSHA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $997.44 million.
• Ingevity NGVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $315.20 million.
• Celanese CE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• MasterBrand MBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $722.85 million.
• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.
• EQT EQT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Comstock Resources CRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $378.74 million.
• Genworth Finl GNW is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Innospec IOSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $447.40 million.
• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $330.88 million.
• Sasol SSL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sandstorm Gold SAND is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Devon Energy DVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
• Cadence Design Sys CDNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Ternium TX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
• Andersons ANDE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
• Liberty Global LBTYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
