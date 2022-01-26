 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 3:59am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $183.96 million.

• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.

• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Check out these big stocks insiders are selling

• Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.99 million.

• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.10 million.

• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $308.96 million.

• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $323.40 million.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $164.03 million.

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $866.09 million.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $10.71 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $40.43 billion.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $240.32 million.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $457.80 million.

• Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $64.93 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $278.29 million.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $339.63 million.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $585.03 million.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.11 per share on revenue of $36.51 billion.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $10.67 billion.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $53.90 million.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $297.61 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $187.75 million.

• Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $422.63 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $35.46 million.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $66.39 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $66.35 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $202.20 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $63.82 million.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $21.03 million.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $53.94 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $359.04 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.72 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $359.53 million.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $487.79 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $183.62 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $816.76 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $841.12 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.84 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $867.62 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.07 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $169.30 million.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $144.98 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $16.35 billion.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $261.28 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $121.61 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $45.29 million.

• Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $32.29 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $262.52 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $152.38 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $70.34 million.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $245.74 million.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $230.08 million.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $173.91 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $278.76 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $464.14 million.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $982.64 million.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.51 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $852.36 million.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $113.46 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $18.32 billion.

• Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $279.73 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $762.32 million.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $105.83 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADP + ABT)

Automatic Data Processing's Earnings: A Preview
A Preview Of Abbott Laboratories's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 23-29): Roche, Azurity FDA Decisions, J&J, Vertex Earnings, Samsara Vision IPO And More
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Automatic Data Processing
Price Over Earnings Overview: Abbott Laboratories
CNBC's Final Trades: Abbott Laboratories, Starbucks, Bank of America And This Financial Services Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com