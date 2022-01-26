Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $183.96 million.

• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.

• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.99 million.

• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.10 million.

• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $308.96 million.

• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $323.40 million.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $164.03 million.

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $866.09 million.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $10.71 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $40.43 billion.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $240.32 million.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $457.80 million.

• Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $64.93 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $278.29 million.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $339.63 million.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $585.03 million.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.11 per share on revenue of $36.51 billion.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $10.67 billion.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $53.90 million.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $297.61 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $187.75 million.

• Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $422.63 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $35.46 million.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $66.39 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $66.35 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $202.20 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $63.82 million.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $21.03 million.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $53.94 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $359.04 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.72 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $359.53 million.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $487.79 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $183.62 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $816.76 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $841.12 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.84 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $867.62 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.07 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $169.30 million.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $144.98 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $16.35 billion.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $261.28 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $121.61 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $45.29 million.

• Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $32.29 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $262.52 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $152.38 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $70.34 million.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $245.74 million.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $230.08 million.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $173.91 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $278.76 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $464.14 million.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $982.64 million.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.51 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $852.36 million.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $113.46 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $18.32 billion.

• Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $279.73 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $762.32 million.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $105.83 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

