Why Apyx Medical Shares Dipped Over 60%; Here Are 123 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares jumped 156.2% to close at $0.2608 on Thursday after dipping 40% on Wednesday. Fast Radius received Bankruptcy court approval of first day motions related to the company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on November 7.
- SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS jumped 86.7% to close at $3.79 on Thursday.
- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited EEIQ rose 72.1% to close at $1.79.
- Magnite, Inc. MGNI shares surged 65.6% to close at $9.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX jumped 63.4% to close at $8.43 following narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS shares climbed 60.9% to close at $17.33 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM gained 57.5% to settle at $0.1150.
- Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY climbed 50.7% to close at $6.60 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS surged 42.8% to close at $24.70 after reporting Q3 results.
- Ebix, Inc. EBIX jumped 42.1% to close at $22.78. Ebix reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 35% year-on-year to $257.9 million.
- Auddia Inc. AUUD rose 41.5% to settle at $1.50. Auddia recently reported the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Brian Hoff.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG surged 41% to close at $1.10.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 40.9% to settle at $3.00.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 38.7% to close at $8.99. Motorsport Games announced completion of previously announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Lantronix, Inc. LTRX climbed 38.5% to close at $5.32 after the company posted upbeat Q1 earnings and raised FY23 forecast.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY gained 38.3% to settle at $12.21.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA rose 36.4% to close at $3.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and reduced 2022 cash burn guidance.
- PetIQ, Inc. PETQ climbed 36.4% to close at $9.75 following Q3 results.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT climbed 35.8% to close at $5.92 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX gained 33.2% to close at $4.89.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV rose 32.6% to close at $3.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY22 guidance.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY climbed 32% to close at $11.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Redfin Corporation RDFN gained 31.8% to close at $4.31 following Q3 results.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT gained 31.7% to close at $1.2250.
- Carvana Co. CVNA gained 31.6% to close at $9.99.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI jumped 31.6% to close at $39.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Compass, Inc. COMP gained 31.4% to close at $2.43.
- ZimVie Inc. ZIMV climbed 31.3% to settle at $9.64 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. CPSS climbed 31.2% to close at $8.67 following Q3 results.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL climbed 31.1% to close at $4.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Fair Isaac Corporation FICO jumped 31.1% to settle at $581.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS gained 30.4% to close at $20.93.
- RingCentral, Inc. RNG climbed 30.1% to close at $36.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU gained 29.8% to close at $8.76. 2U recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY climbed 29.6% to close at $28.89. Surgery Partners recently posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $(0.02).
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. THRX rose 29.6% to close at $8.36. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Director Carl Gordon bought a total of 192,000 shares at an average price of $5.21.
- Unity Software Inc. U gained 29.4% to close at $27.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI rose 29.3% to close at $14.75 following Q3 results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX climbed 28.3% to settle at $4.17.
- Wayfair Inc. W climbed 28% to close at $36.80.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA jumped 27.5% to settle at $3.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 27.4% to close at $30.79.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST rose 27.2% to close at $21.70.
- Cryoport, Inc. CYRX gained 27% to settle at $20.11. CryoPort recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Vericel Corporation VCEL jumped 27% to close at $22.41. Vericel reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 26.5% to settle at $1.91.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT rose 26.2% to close at $21.98. RAPT Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB gained 25.6% to settle at $42.99.
- 908 Devices Inc. MASS climbed 25.2% to close at $15.01.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT rose 25% to close at $9.06.
- Coupa Software Incorporated COUP gained 24.9% to close at $52.66.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET rose 24.9% to close at $47.27.
- ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA jumped 24.8% to settle at $8.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG rose 24.4% to close at $37.82.
- Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL gained 24.1% to close at $4.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX jumped 24% to close at $11.72.
- PAR Technology Corporation PAR rose 24% to settle at $25.27.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA gained 24% to close at $4.81. Atara Biosciences recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM jumped 23.9% to close at $14.99.
- The E.W. Scripps Company SSP jumped 23.1% to close at $12.79.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 22.9% to close at $4.99. GoodRx said through unit, the company entered into agreement for sale of the company’s backend virtual care technology to Wheel Health for $19.5 million in cash.
- Fisker Inc. FSR jumped 22.9% to close at $8.00.
- VIZIO Holding Corp. VZIO gained 22.8% to close at $11.31 following Q3 results.
- Coupang, Inc.. CPNG rose 22.6% to close at $19.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT gained 22.6% to close at $28.33. Kornit Digital recently posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $(0.21).
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS jumped 22.4% to settle at $35.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV rose 21.9% to close at $24.66.
- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG gained 21.4% to close at $46.00.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN gained 21.1% to close at $1.78 following strong Q3 results.
- Veracyte, Inc. VCYT rose 21.1% to settle at $27.96. Veracyte recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Sterling Check Corp. STER jumped 21.1% to close at $14.85. Sterling Check recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and lowered FY22 sales guidance.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 20.1% to close at $14.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB jumped 19.9% to close at $9.11 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 19.1% to close at $47.51. The Trade Desk reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS jumped 17.9% to close at $4.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Block, Inc. SQ climbed 17.8% to close at $67.40.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 17.4% to close at $32.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG surged 16.4% to close at $8.18 after the company issued Q3 2022 corporate update.
- Olo Inc. OLO jumped 16.4% to close at $8.68 after posting strong quarterly results.
- N-able, Inc. NABL gained 16.3% to close at $11.27 following Q3 results.
- Warby Parker Inc. WRBY gained 14.9% to close at $15.20 following strong quarterly sales.
- Marqeta, Inc. MQ rose 14.9% to close at $7.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN climbed 12.2% to settle at $96.63 as stocks gained following softer-than-expected October inflation figures.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 12.2% to close at $7.44 after declining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM jumped 10% to close at $27.50 after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK rose 9.5% to close at $2.72 after dropping 15% on Wednesday.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL rose 9.3% to close at $12.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Apple Inc. AAPL jumped 8.9% to close at $146.87. Apple hired a startup founder and former Meta Platforms Facebook executive to run its information systems group after departures in that department, Bloomberg reported.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 8.2% to close at $242.98.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 7.4% to settle at $190.72. The stock traded higher in sympathy with major indices are higher following key U.S. economic data, which showed a slowdown in inflation and a rise in jobless claims. This has alleviated some concerns of high inflation and a tight labor market.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN shares gained 7% to close at $1.07 after dipping 25% on Wednesday. Heliogen recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share.
Losers
- Apyx Medical Corporation APYX shares tumbled 60.5% to close at $1.74 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings and updated FY22 guidance.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 53.6% to close at $6.97 on Thursday after the company reported that FDA’s Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8-5 that the “known and potential benefits” of its sabizabulin in treating adult hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome do not outweigh the “known and potential risks.”
- AGBA Acquisition Limited AGBA fell 50.9% to close at $5.50. AGBA Acquisition announced approval of business combination and ability of stockholders to withdraw ordinary shares tendered for redemption.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS dropped 50.8% to settle at $0.3050. VIQ Solutions posted a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA dropped 45% to close at $1.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. LAX fell 42.7% to close at $5.51.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. BCLI fell 42.2% to close at $1.67. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics received refusal to file letter from the FDA for its new biologics license application for NurOwn for the treatment of ALS.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM fell 41.4% to close at $0.1612.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE fell 41.2% to close at $1.17. Jounce Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss of $0.60 per share.
- Edgio, Inc. EGIO dropped 35.7% to close at $1.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO shares declined 34.7% to close at $2.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from Outperform to Market Perform.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX dipped 28.6% to close at $3.89 following Q3 earnings.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH fell 26.1% to settle at $0.5250.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR dropped 24.8% to close at $3.30. Monopar Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL fell 23.8% to settle at $9.38. Vigil Neuroscience posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS dipped 23.4% to close at $1.42. Conformis recently effected a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX declined 22.3% to settle at $0.60. BioLineRx announced US FDA acceptance of new drug application for APHEXDA in stem cell mobilization.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 21.7% to close at $0.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued 2022 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Azul S.A. AZUL declined 20.4% to settle at $7.01. Azul posted a Q3 loss of $0.72 per share.
- Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV fell 20% to close at $2.60 following weak quarterly sales.
- Minim, Inc. MINM fell 19.2% to close at $0.1802 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Trevena, Inc. TRVN fell 19.1% to close at $2.47. Trevena posted a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 18.5% to close at $1.32 after jumping around 30% on Wednesday.
- FGI Industries Ltd. FGI fell 17.9% to close at $2.52 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY22 forecast.
- SunOpta Inc. STKL declined 16% to settle at $8.77 following Q3 results.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO dropped 15.4% to close at $5.76 following Q3 results.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO shares fell 14.9% to close at $2.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Xometry, Inc. XMTR dropped 14.5% to close at $43.12 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL declined 13.7% to settle at $3.02.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. DM fell 11.9% to close at $1.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- TechTarget, Inc. TTGT declined 10% to close at $45.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK dropped 8.7% to close at $11.77 following downbeat Q3 results.
