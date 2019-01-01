Lightwave Logic Inc is a United States-based development stage company moving toward commercialization of next-generation electro-optic photonic devices made on its P2IC technology platform which uses in-house proprietary high-activity and high-stability organic polymers. Electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals for multiple applications. It designs and synthesizes organic chromophores for use in its own proprietary electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.