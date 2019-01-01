QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
6.3K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 20.3
Mkt Cap
665M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
108.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:39PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 10:57AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Lightwave Logic Inc is a United States-based development stage company moving toward commercialization of next-generation electro-optic photonic devices made on its P2IC technology platform which uses in-house proprietary high-activity and high-stability organic polymers. Electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals for multiple applications. It designs and synthesizes organic chromophores for use in its own proprietary electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lightwave Logic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightwave Logic (LWLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ: LWLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lightwave Logic's (LWLG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Lightwave Logic’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Q

What is the target price for Lightwave Logic (LWLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lightwave Logic

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightwave Logic (LWLG)?

A

The stock price for Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ: LWLG) is $6.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lightwave Logic (LWLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightwave Logic.

Q

When is Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) reporting earnings?

A

Lightwave Logic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Lightwave Logic (LWLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightwave Logic.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightwave Logic (LWLG) operate in?

A

Lightwave Logic is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.