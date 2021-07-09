Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 115 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

(NASDAQ:AAPL). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO).

(AMEX:FCO). SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 175.97% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were up 1.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.55.

(NYSE:NKE) shares were up 0.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $161.92. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 2.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.39 for a change of up 2.94%.

(NYSE:NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.22. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $313.63. Shares traded up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 1.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $412.74 for a change of up 1.19%. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $249.24. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

(NYSE:ZTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.40. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.96. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.

(NYSE:ABB) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.05. Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $154.29 with a daily change of up 1.65%.

(NYSE:RELX) shares broke to $27.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.

(NYSE:A) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares hit a yearly high of $190.98. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 1.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $257.13 for a change of up 1.38%. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $589.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.

(NYSE:WELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $179.40. Shares traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:AZO) shares set a new yearly high of $1,557.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a yearly high of $173.03. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:FERG) shares set a new yearly high of $143.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $219.16 for a change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $378.70 on Friday morning, moving up 1.6%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $149.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE:CVNA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $326.50. Shares traded up 0.66%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $367.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.06%.

(NYSE:INVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.69 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares were up 1.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $318.37 for a change of up 1.09%.

(NYSE:MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $179.62. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session. L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.91%.

(NASDAQ:POOL) shares set a new yearly high of $475.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.55 on Friday, moving up 0.7%.

(NYSE:ELS) shares were up 0.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.83. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $212.26 on Friday, moving up 2.15%.

(NYSE:CPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $140.29. Shares traded up 0.79%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares broke to $40.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE:SC) shares set a new yearly high of $41.45 this morning. The stock was up 2.35% on the session. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $80.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.

(NYSE:TX) shares set a new yearly high of $43.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.94% on the session. Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares were up 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.57.

(NYSE:BHVN) shares set a new yearly high of $119.27 this morning. The stock was up 3.54% on the session. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares were up 2.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.80 for a change of up 2.4%.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $143.32. DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.00 on Friday, moving up 5.7%.

(NASDAQ:RPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.87 Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.38 on Friday, moving up 5.66%. Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.49%.

(NYSE:NAD) shares broke to $16.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.05 on Friday, moving up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:PRTA) shares set a new yearly high of $66.23 this morning. The stock was up 16.66% on the session. Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.47. Shares traded up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ:HLIO) shares were up 2.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.37 for a change of up 2.44%. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares broke to $17.49 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:HHR) shares hit $45.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.00 with a daily change of up 3.95%.

(NYSE:TSLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.27. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.80 with a daily change of up 1.27%.

(NYSE:STAR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.20 this morning. The stock was up 5.44% on the session. Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $96.71 with a daily change of up 3.3%.

(NASDAQ:TRMR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.71. Shares traded up 7.53%. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.49. Shares traded up 11.21%.

(NYSE:NMZ) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.73. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares set a new yearly high of $14.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:IDT) shares broke to $49.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.04%. Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.46%.

(NYSE:BTU) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.85 Friday. The stock was up 8.85% for the day. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit $28.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.16%.

(NYSE:MYI) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.07. Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NYSE:VMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.84 with a daily change of up 0.37%. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.56%.

(NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.00. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.88 for a change of up 0.32%.

(AMEX:ANVS) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.95 on Friday, moving up 5.84%. Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares were down 1.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.87.

(NYSE:VGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.18. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares were up 175.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.33.

(NYSE:BFK) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.75. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.17. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE:MVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.89. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.35 Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

(NYSE:SBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.00. The stock was up 2.67% for the day. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.

(AMEX:EAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.67 Friday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SIEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.64%. DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.45 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:PMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares set a new yearly high of $15.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.46. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.23%.

(NYSE:DSM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Friday morning, moving up 0.27%. iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.48 with a daily change of up 1.07%.

(NYSE:PKE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.18. The stock traded up 2.84% on the session. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.

(NYSE:MAV) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.66. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) shares broke to $15.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

(AMEX:NRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.18. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session. RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.10. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CVLY) shares hit a yearly high of $21.48. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session. Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.

(NYSE:NIQ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.86. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE:DMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%. Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.71. Shares traded up 2.48%.

(NYSE:HEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.69. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.96. The stock was up 10.9% for the day.

(NYSE:NMT) shares set a new yearly high of $15.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.69 on Friday, moving up 2.69%.

(NYSE:MVO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.24. Shares traded up 3.59%. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.00. The stock traded up 31.75% on the session.

(NYSE:VLT) shares broke to $15.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.15. Shares traded up 0.72%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.