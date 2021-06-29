Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 105 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:CIF) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 83.53% to hit its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $269.89 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $269.89 with a daily change of up 0.3%. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $590.66 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $590.66 for a change of up 0.26%. Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.95%.

(NYSE:NKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.95%. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.50 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE:DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.50 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $273.20 with a daily change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:AMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $273.20 with a daily change of up 0.39%. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $242.51. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

(NYSE:TGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $242.51. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $921.25 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:ISRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $921.25 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 4.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $235.75.

(NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 4.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $235.75. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $171.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $171.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares set a new yearly high of $634.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IDXX) shares set a new yearly high of $634.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares broke to $469.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:ROP) shares broke to $469.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.46.

(NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.46. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.57%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares set a new 52-week high of $148.80 on Tuesday, moving up 0.41%.

(NYSE:A) shares set a new 52-week high of $148.80 on Tuesday, moving up 0.41%. T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $198.91 with a daily change of up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $198.91 with a daily change of up 0.15%. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a yearly high of $536.45. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a yearly high of $536.45. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.

(NYSE:CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%. Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $383.21.

(NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $383.21. Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a yearly high of $107.80. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a yearly high of $107.80. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $217.09. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $217.09. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $247.46.

(NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $247.46. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.20. Shares traded up 0.28%.

(NYSE:OTIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.20. Shares traded up 0.28%. Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.68.

(NASDAQ:CPRT) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.68. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $535.47 with a daily change of up 1.43%.

(NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $535.47 with a daily change of up 1.43%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $104.98. Shares traded down 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $104.98. Shares traded down 0.16%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $145.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $145.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%.

(NASDAQ:TXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

(NYSE:AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $466.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE:DPZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $466.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%. DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares hit $56.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.31%.

(NASDAQ:DLO) shares hit $56.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.31%. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.54%.

(NASDAQ:CFLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.54%. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shares hit a yearly high of $62.06. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

(NYSE:APO) shares hit a yearly high of $62.06. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.23. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.23. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.38%.

(NYSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.38%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit $76.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit $76.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%. Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares hit $87.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE:LSPD) shares hit $87.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $387.60.

(NYSE:DECK) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $387.60. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.44 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:CHPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.44 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.93 on Tuesday, moving up 4.38%.

(NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.93 on Tuesday, moving up 4.38%. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares hit $44.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:FWONA) shares hit $44.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares were up 3.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.28.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) shares were up 3.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.28. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit $117.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit $117.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares set a new 52-week high of $203.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) shares set a new 52-week high of $203.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.75%. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Tuesday, moving up 4.08%.

(NYSE:ZH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Tuesday, moving up 4.08%. Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.73. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OMCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.73. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.41 on Tuesday, moving up 6.83%.

(NYSE:CXM) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.41 on Tuesday, moving up 6.83%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.13 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.13 for a change of up 0.29%. Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.77 on Tuesday, moving up 2.9%.

(NASDAQ:PRVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.77 on Tuesday, moving up 2.9%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.

(NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $94.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $94.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit $145.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE:WTS) shares hit $145.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%. Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.82.

(NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.82. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:NEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares hit $37.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.72%.

(NYSE:STEM) shares hit $37.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.72%. W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.30. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:GRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.30. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.90. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

(NYSE:FN) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.90. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $63.27. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $63.27. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares hit $41.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:BSTZ) shares hit $41.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares were up 4.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.57.

(NYSE:SKY) shares were up 4.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.57. Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares set a new yearly high of $25.12 this morning. The stock was up 83.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CERE) shares set a new yearly high of $25.12 this morning. The stock was up 83.53% on the session. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares were up 1.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.19.

(NASDAQ:CRTO) shares were up 1.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.19. ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.

(NYSE:ZIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

(NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%.

(NYSE:GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ:LNTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVID) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares hit $28.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.72%.

(NASDAQ:GRPH) shares hit $28.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.72%. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.00. The stock was up 4.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MDXG) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.00. The stock was up 4.69% for the day. Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.25. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.25. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.46. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:BTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.46. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.56.

(NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.56. Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.26. Shares traded up 2.29%.

(NASDAQ:THRY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.26. Shares traded up 2.29%. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit $31.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:BRBR) shares hit $31.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

(NYSE:EOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) shares were up 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.99 for a change of up 1.18%.

(NYSE:GOF) shares were up 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.99 for a change of up 1.18%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.85 with a daily change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.85 with a daily change of up 0.21%. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.40.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.40. Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.37%.

(NYSE:BBDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.37%. NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit $38.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit $38.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%. Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.45. Shares traded up 2.17%.

(NASDAQ:CSSE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.45. Shares traded up 2.17%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.98 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.

(NYSE:STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.98 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.75. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.

(NYSE:EVC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.75. The stock was up 2.62% for the day. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.21 with a daily change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:AFB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.21 with a daily change of up 0.29%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.07. Shares traded down 0.08%.

(NYSE:PMX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.07. Shares traded down 0.08%. Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares broke to $2.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.82%.

(NYSE:CSLT) shares broke to $2.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.82%. Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares were down 3.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.59.

(NASDAQ:DRTT) shares were down 3.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.59. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.56%.

(NASDAQ:HBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.56%. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:CMLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.11.

(NYSE:GGT) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.11. Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) shares hit $46.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.56%.

(NYSE:KF) shares hit $46.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.56%. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.

(NYSE:NSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%. BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.96. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.96. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.

(NYSE:HEQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.27%.

(NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.27%. Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares were down 0.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.54.

(NASDAQ:HDSN) shares were down 0.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.54. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares hit a yearly high of $9.65. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEPH) shares hit a yearly high of $9.65. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.29. Shares traded up 40.07%.

(NASDAQ:AUUD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.29. Shares traded up 40.07%. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.02%.

(NASDAQ:MRIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.02%. Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE:IHTA) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.99.

(NYSE:IHTA) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.99. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit $7.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit $7.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%. Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 14.56%.

(NASDAQ:DBGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 14.56%. Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) shares set a new yearly high of $3.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.