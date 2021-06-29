 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Tuesday's morning session saw 105 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 83.53% to hit its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $269.89 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $590.66 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.50 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $273.20 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $242.51. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $921.25 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 4.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $235.75.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $171.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares set a new yearly high of $634.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares broke to $469.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.46.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.57%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares set a new 52-week high of $148.80 on Tuesday, moving up 0.41%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $198.91 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a yearly high of $536.45. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $383.21.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a yearly high of $107.80. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $217.09. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $247.46.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.20. Shares traded up 0.28%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.68.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $535.47 with a daily change of up 1.43%.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $104.98. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $145.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $466.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares hit $56.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.31%.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.54%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shares hit a yearly high of $62.06. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.23. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit $76.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares hit $87.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $387.60.
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.44 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.93 on Tuesday, moving up 4.38%.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares hit $44.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares were up 3.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.28.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit $117.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares set a new 52-week high of $203.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.75%.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Tuesday, moving up 4.08%.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.73. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.41 on Tuesday, moving up 6.83%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.13 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.77 on Tuesday, moving up 2.9%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $94.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit $145.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.82.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares hit $37.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.72%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.30. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.90. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $63.27. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares hit $41.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares were up 4.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.57.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares set a new yearly high of $25.12 this morning. The stock was up 83.53% on the session.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares were up 1.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.19.
  • ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares hit $28.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.72%.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.00. The stock was up 4.69% for the day.
  • Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.25. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.46. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.56.
  • Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.26. Shares traded up 2.29%.
  • BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit $31.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) shares were up 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.99 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.85 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.40.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.37%.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit $38.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.45. Shares traded up 2.17%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.98 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.75. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.21 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.07. Shares traded down 0.08%.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares broke to $2.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.82%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares were down 3.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.59.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.56%.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.11.
  • Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) shares hit $46.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.56%.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
  • BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.96. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.27%.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares were down 0.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.54.
  • Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares hit a yearly high of $9.65. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.29. Shares traded up 40.07%.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.02%.
  • Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE:IHTA) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.99.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit $7.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 14.56%.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) shares set a new yearly high of $3.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

