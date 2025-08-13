Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Evotec EVO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $238.88 million.

• Elbit Systems ESLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $756.00 million.

• Worksport WKSP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.96 million.

• Nayax NYAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $98.54 million.

• Brinker International EAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $152.15 million.

• Perspective Therapeutics CATX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $242 thousand.

• PodcastOne PODC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• ProPhase Labs PRPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.55 million.

• LiveOne LVO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.04 million.

• Performance Food Gr PFGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $16.87 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels H is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $815.40 million.

• Euroseas ESEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $56.18 million.

• VerifyMe VRME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.

• Local Bounti LOCL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.95 per share on revenue of $12.36 million.

• Creative Media CMCT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LiqTech International LIQT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Allurion Technologies ALUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Icecure Medical ICCM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $717 thousand.

• BiomX PHGE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.05 per share on revenue of $6.61 million.

• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Loar Holdings LOAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $120.74 million.

• Kamada KMDA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $111.91 million.

• American Shared Hospital AMS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.29 million.

• Ucloudlink Group UCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nexxen International NEXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $89.78 million.

• BIO-key International BKYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $14.31 million.

• Sapiens International SPNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $140.12 million.

• Marex Group MRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $468.80 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $515.36 million.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.48 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $17.05 million.

• SBC Medical Group Holding SBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.71 million.

• Organigram Global OGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.16 million.

• Mastech Digital MHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $47.93 million.

• European Wax Center EWCZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $56.91 million.

• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.05 million.

• PolyPid PYPD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BrainsWay BWAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.36 million.

• Creative Realities CREX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.96 million.

• Stratasys SSYS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $137.26 million.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $70.45 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $207.78 million.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.24 million.

• Radcom RDCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $17.03 million.

• Gauzy GAUZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $28.97 million.

• Sanara MedTech SMTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $25.25 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alvotech ALVO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $118.36 million.

• GEE Group JOB is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spire Global SPIR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $18.94 million.

• Noodles NDLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.31 million.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $619.45 million.

• Hyperion DeFi HYPD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ReNew Energy Global RNW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $410.61 million.

• Motorsport Games MSGM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SeaStar Medical Holding ICU is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Intellinetics INLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.25 million.

• Snail SNAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• Cisco Systems CSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $14.61 billion.

• Vox Royalty VOXR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.17 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $281.59 million.

• Barfresh Food Group BRFH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.24 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dyadic International DYAI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $600 thousand.

• Tenon Medical TNON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $909 thousand.

• StandardAero SARO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Longeveron LGVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $414 thousand.

• Surgepays SURG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $16.52 million.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aqua Metals AQMS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Biofrontera BFRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.26 million.

• Oncology Institute TOI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $113.29 million.

• Grupo Supervielle SUPV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stantec STN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF PBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $154.78 million.

• Integra Resources ITRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.95 million.

• Equinox Gold EQX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $470.00 million.

• Drilling Tools Intl DTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $39.84 million.

• DLocal DLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $230.21 million.

• Coherent COHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• CI&T CINT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $437.82 million.

• Accuray ARAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $124.46 million.

• Stardust Power SDST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Forian FORA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.17 million.

• Kimball Electronics KE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $333.91 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.56 million.

• Fossil Group FOSL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $198.04 million.

• CaliberCos CWD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.93 million.

• Codexis CDXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $14.49 million.

• Hyperfine HYPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.96 million.

• Aterian ATER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $20.37 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $81.85 million.

• Contango Ore CTGO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Logistic Properties LPA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HeartBeam BEAT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $42.37 million.

• Expion360 XPON is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• B. Riley Financial RILY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Epsilon Energy EPSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.85 million.

• Electrovaya ELVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.

• Borr Drilling BORR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.24 million.

• North American Const Gr NOA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $291.56 million.

• FrontView REIT FVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.

• Xos XOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Ibotta IBTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $90.17 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.71 million.

• Galiano Gold GAU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $85.00 million.

• Global Water Resources GWRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.16 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.