QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 2.17
Mkt Cap
63.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.51
EPS
0.03
Shares
114.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 1:17PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 6:04AM
GEE Group Inc is a provider of specialized staffing solutions across the United States. The company's operating segment includes Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional Staffing Services segment. The company provides the following services, direct hire placement services, temporary professional services staffing in the fields of information technology, accounting, finance and office, engineering, and medical, and temporary light industrial staffing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV36.460M42.847M6.387M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.030 0.0000
REV39.000M41.451M2.451M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GEE Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GEE Group (JOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GEE Group's (JOB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GEE Group.

Q

What is the target price for GEE Group (JOB) stock?

A

The latest price target for GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on July 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting JOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 346.43% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GEE Group (JOB)?

A

The stock price for GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) is $0.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GEE Group (JOB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2007.

Q

When is GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) reporting earnings?

A

GEE Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is GEE Group (JOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GEE Group.

Q

What sector and industry does GEE Group (JOB) operate in?

A

GEE Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.