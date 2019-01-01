QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.88 - 24.05
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/2.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17 - 33
Mkt Cap
161.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
6.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 12:16PM
Contango Ore Inc operates in the United States. The company is engaged in the exploration of gold, silver, and copper ores in the State of Alaska. The company's primary focus is the exploration of a mineral lease with the Native Village of Tetlin whose governmental entity is the Tetlin Tribal Council for the exploration of minerals near Tok, Alaska. It has formed a joint venture to advance exploration of the Tetlin Property, which is prospective for gold and associated minerals. The Tetlin Property is located in the Tetlin Hills and Mentasta Mountains of eastern interior Alaska.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.720
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Contango Ore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Contango Ore (CTGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Contango Ore (AMEX: CTGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Contango Ore's (CTGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Contango Ore.

Q

What is the target price for Contango Ore (CTGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Contango Ore (AMEX: CTGO) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.50 expecting CTGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Contango Ore (CTGO)?

A

The stock price for Contango Ore (AMEX: CTGO) is $23.8779 last updated Today at 4:27:40 PM.

Q

Does Contango Ore (CTGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Contango Ore.

Q

When is Contango Ore (AMEX:CTGO) reporting earnings?

A

Contango Ore’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Contango Ore (CTGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Contango Ore.

Q

What sector and industry does Contango Ore (CTGO) operate in?

A

Contango Ore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.