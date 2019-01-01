Contango Ore Inc operates in the United States. The company is engaged in the exploration of gold, silver, and copper ores in the State of Alaska. The company's primary focus is the exploration of a mineral lease with the Native Village of Tetlin whose governmental entity is the Tetlin Tribal Council for the exploration of minerals near Tok, Alaska. It has formed a joint venture to advance exploration of the Tetlin Property, which is prospective for gold and associated minerals. The Tetlin Property is located in the Tetlin Hills and Mentasta Mountains of eastern interior Alaska.