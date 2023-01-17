Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2023

Upgrades

For Casa Systems Inc CASA, Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Casa Systems earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Casa Systems shows a 52-week-high of $7.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.33.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Millicom International Cellular SA TIGO from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Millicom Intl Cellular showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.66 and a 52-week-low of $10.22. At the end of the last trading period, Millicom Intl Cellular closed at $14.37.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line had an EPS of $3.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.47. The current stock performance of Old Dominion Freight Line shows a 52-week-high of $333.71 and a 52-week-low of $231.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $315.35.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Icon PLC ICLR was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Icon showed an EPS of $3.00, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Icon shows a 52-week-high of $289.57 and a 52-week-low of $171.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $224.49.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Ingredion Inc INGR was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Ingredion had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.89 and a 52-week-low of $78.81. At the end of the last trading period, Ingredion closed at $100.15.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc UAA was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Under Armour had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.64 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. Under Armour closed at $11.49 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Grab Holdings Inc GRAB from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Grab Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $6.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.58.

For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.23. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $13.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for AvalonBay Communities Inc AVB was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, AvalonBay Communities showed an EPS of $2.50, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.05 and a 52-week-low of $157.69. At the end of the last trading period, AvalonBay Communities closed at $167.85.

For Equity Residential EQR, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.32 and a 52-week-low of $57.38. Equity Residential closed at $60.62 at the end of the last trading period.

For Valero Energy Corp VLO, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Valero Energy showed an EPS of $7.14, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.81 and a 52-week-low of $75.04. At the end of the last trading period, Valero Energy closed at $136.13.

For Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Check Point Software had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.62 and a 52-week-low of $107.54. Check Point Software closed at $128.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Church & Dwight Co had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.28 and a 52-week-low of $70.16. Church & Dwight Co closed at $81.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.63 and a 52-week-low of $47.71. At the end of the last trading period, World Wrestling Enter closed at $89.40.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc W from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Wayfair earned $2.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.79 and a 52-week-low of $28.11. Wayfair closed at $43.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for The Kroger Co KR from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Kroger earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.78 and a 52-week-low of $41.81. Kroger closed at $45.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Cadence Design Sys showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.97 and a 52-week-low of $132.31. Cadence Design Sys closed at $169.26 at the end of the last trading period.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Broadwind Inc BWEN was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Broadwind showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.46. At the end of the last trading period, Broadwind closed at $5.60.

SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX from Market Perform to Outperform. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned $4.01 in the third quarter, compared to $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $324.75 and a 52-week-low of $221.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $300.94 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for ResMed Inc RMD was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.38 and a 52-week-low of $189.40. At the end of the last trading period, ResMed closed at $218.10.

For Tetra Tech Inc TTEK, Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. Tetra Tech earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.95 and a 52-week-low of $118.55. At the end of the last trading period, Tetra Tech closed at $148.56.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Church & Dwight Co shows a 52-week-high of $105.28 and a 52-week-low of $70.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.91.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Global Payments Inc GPN was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Global Payments earned $2.48 in the third quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.99 and a 52-week-low of $92.27. At the end of the last trading period, Global Payments closed at $107.66.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for NICE Ltd NICE from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, NICE showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NICE shows a 52-week-high of $281.53 and a 52-week-low of $164.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.01.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC AY was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Atlantica Sustainable had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.85 and a 52-week-low of $24.42. Atlantica Sustainable closed at $26.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Fermium Research downgraded the previous rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.22 and a 52-week-low of $71.46. LyondellBasell Industries closed at $93.73 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Fermium Research, the prior rating for Dow Inc DOW was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Dow had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.75. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $42.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.68.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for National Fuel Gas Co NFG was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. National Fuel Gas earned $1.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.97 and a 52-week-low of $58.12. National Fuel Gas closed at $61.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For Nevro Corp NVRO, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Nevro showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.41 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. At the end of the last trading period, Nevro closed at $36.06.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Inogen Inc INGN was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Inogen had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.08. Inogen closed at $23.28 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc SDIG from Buy to Neutral. Stronghold Digital Mining earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stronghold Digital Mining shows a 52-week-high of $14.43 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.65.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Hallador Energy Co HNRG from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Hallador Energy had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Hallador Energy closed at $9.73 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Shake Shack Inc SHAK was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Shake Shack had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.25 and a 52-week-low of $37.72. Shake Shack closed at $56.36 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Krispy Kreme earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.21. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $11.69.

For Sweetgreen Inc SG, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Sweetgreen showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.81. At the end of the last trading period, Sweetgreen closed at $9.87.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $9.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $7.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1754.56 and a 52-week-low of $1196.28. At the end of the last trading period, Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1524.57.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. The current stock performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $121.23 and a 52-week-low of $86.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.63.

For Greenbrier Companies Inc GBX, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Greenbrier Companies showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.45 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. At the end of the last trading period, Greenbrier Companies closed at $29.31.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA was changed from Buy to Hold. Mid-America Apartment earned $2.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mid-America Apartment shows a 52-week-high of $220.34 and a 52-week-low of $141.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $159.91.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for A.O. Smith Corp AOS was changed from Buy to Hold. A.O. Smith earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.95 and a 52-week-low of $46.58. At the end of the last trading period, A.O. Smith closed at $62.13.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for DuPont de Nemours Inc DD was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, DuPont de Nemours showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.16 and a 52-week-low of $49.52. DuPont de Nemours closed at $75.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Syneos Health Inc SYNH from Overweight to Underweight. Syneos Health earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.22 and a 52-week-low of $22.89. At the end of the last trading period, Syneos Health closed at $34.91.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Cognex Corp CGNX from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Cognex showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cognex shows a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $40.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.20.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Zscaler Inc ZS from Buy to Neutral. Zscaler earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $290.47 and a 52-week-low of $99.64. Zscaler closed at $107.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Workday Inc WDAY, Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $260.60 and a 52-week-low of $128.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $167.15.

For Green Plains Inc GPRE, Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Green Plains showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.25 and a 52-week-low of $26.09. At the end of the last trading period, Green Plains closed at $32.53.

For Splunk Inc SPLK, Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Splunk shows a 52-week-high of $150.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.80.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW from Buy to Neutral. Palo Alto Networks earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $213.63 and a 52-week-low of $132.22. Palo Alto Networks closed at $138.86 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for ConocoPhillips COP from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. ConocoPhillips earned $3.60 in the third quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ConocoPhillips shows a 52-week-high of $138.49 and a 52-week-low of $78.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.47.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Cloudflare Inc NET from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Cloudflare had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Cloudflare shows a 52-week-high of $132.45 and a 52-week-low of $37.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.93.

For Darling Ingredients Inc DAR, Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Darling Ingredients had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.59 and a 52-week-low of $55.71. At the end of the last trading period, Darling Ingredients closed at $67.19.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp HUN from Buy to Hold. Huntsman earned $0.71 in the third quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $23.54. At the end of the last trading period, Huntsman closed at $31.12.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Eastman Chemical Co EMN from Buy to Hold. Eastman Chemical earned $2.05 in the third quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.47 and a 52-week-low of $69.91. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $91.38.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Microsoft Corp MSFT from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Microsoft had an EPS of $2.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $320.88 and a 52-week-low of $213.43. At the end of the last trading period, Microsoft closed at $239.23.

For Upland Software Inc UPLD, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Upland Software had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Upland Software shows a 52-week-high of $21.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.60.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Texas Roadhouse earned $0.93 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Roadhouse shows a 52-week-high of $102.68 and a 52-week-low of $68.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.97.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for MiX Telematics Ltd MIXT was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. MiX Telematics earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. MiX Telematics closed at $7.49 at the end of the last trading period.

For SJW Group SJW, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, SJW Gr showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.88 and a 52-week-low of $55.73. At the end of the last trading period, SJW Gr closed at $80.18.

For First Advantage Corp FA, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. First Advantage earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.01 and a 52-week-low of $10.07. At the end of the last trading period, First Advantage closed at $13.42.

For Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Lions Gate Enter had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Roku Inc ROKU from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.71 and a 52-week-low of $38.26. Roku closed at $50.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Americold Realty Trust Inc COLD from Buy to Hold. Americold Realty Trust earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Americold Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $32.99 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.18.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Extra Space Storage Inc EXR was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Extra Space Storage had an EPS of $2.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $222.35 and a 52-week-low of $139.97. Extra Space Storage closed at $151.90 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Kimco Realty Corp KIM from Buy to Hold. Kimco Realty earned $0.41 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.57 and a 52-week-low of $17.71. At the end of the last trading period, Kimco Realty closed at $21.35.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Pfizer Inc PFE from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Pfizer showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pfizer shows a 52-week-high of $56.75 and a 52-week-low of $41.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.85.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Reynolds Consumer showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.54. At the end of the last trading period, Reynolds Consumer closed at $30.40.

For Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Fidelity National Info showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.06 and a 52-week-low of $56.53. At the end of the last trading period, Fidelity National Info closed at $69.75.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for National Vision Holdings Inc EYE was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, National Vision Holdings showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.86 and a 52-week-low of $22.59. At the end of the last trading period, National Vision Holdings closed at $40.54.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc ORMP from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Oramed Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.17. At the end of the last trading period, Oramed Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.25.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Southern Co SO from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southern shows a 52-week-high of $80.57 and a 52-week-low of $60.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.32.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for The Wendy's Co WEN from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.77. Wendy's closed at $23.08 at the end of the last trading period.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. PagSeguro Digital earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PagSeguro Digital shows a 52-week-high of $25.23 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.45.

For Wells Fargo & Co WFC, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $36.54. At the end of the last trading period, Wells Fargo closed at $44.22.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Snap Inc SNAP was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $41.97 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.80.

For Trean Insurance Group Inc TIG, JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. Trean Insurance Group earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trean Insurance Group shows a 52-week-high of $8.34 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.01.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CenterPoint Energy shows a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $25.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.31.

For EMCOR Group Inc EME, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. EMCOR Gr earned $2.16 in the third quarter, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.67 and a 52-week-low of $95.64. At the end of the last trading period, EMCOR Gr closed at $152.69.

For MYR Group Inc MYRG, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, MYR Group had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.03 and a 52-week-low of $74.77. At the end of the last trading period, MYR Group closed at $100.89.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Paychex Inc PAYX from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Paychex had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Paychex shows a 52-week-high of $141.92 and a 52-week-low of $105.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.31.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for AutoNation Inc AN was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, AutoNation had an EPS of $6.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.12. The current stock performance of AutoNation shows a 52-week-high of $135.57 and a 52-week-low of $94.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.51.

For Bandwidth Inc BAND, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Bandwidth had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. Bandwidth closed at $23.58 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc DOCN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, DigitalOcean Holdings had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.81 and a 52-week-low of $23.38. At the end of the last trading period, DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $27.69.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for RingCentral Inc RNG was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $190.26 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. At the end of the last trading period, RingCentral closed at $36.26.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Bank of America Corp BAC was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Bank of America earned $0.85 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $29.31. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $35.23.

For Wells Fargo & Co WFC, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Wells Fargo earned $0.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $36.54. At the end of the last trading period, Wells Fargo closed at $44.22.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Duck Creek Technologies Inc DCT from Outperform to Market Perform. Duck Creek Technologies earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.04. Duck Creek Technologies closed at $19.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Brookdale Senior Living had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Brookdale Senior Living closed at $2.73 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cheesecake Factory had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.65 and a 52-week-low of $26.05. Cheesecake Factory closed at $38.52 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Constellation Energy Corp CEG was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. The current stock performance of Constellation Energy shows a 52-week-high of $97.89 and a 52-week-low of $42.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.16.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield Inc CLFD. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Clearfield. For the fourth quarter, Clearfield had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.90 and a 52-week-low of $44.15. At the end of the last trading period, Clearfield closed at $81.80.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is set to $95.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb earned $1.99 in the third quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb shows a 52-week-high of $81.44 and a 52-week-low of $61.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.51.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing Co MOD. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Modine Manufacturing. In the second quarter, Modine Manufacturing showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $7.67. Modine Manufacturing closed at $23.21 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming Corp BYD. The price target seems to have been set at $82.00 for Boyd Gaming. Boyd Gaming earned $1.48 in the third quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $46.10. At the end of the last trading period, Boyd Gaming closed at $58.42.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs Inc CHDN. The price target seems to have been set at $273.00 for Churchill Downs. Churchill Downs earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $249.33 and a 52-week-low of $172.75. Churchill Downs closed at $224.40 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI with a Neutral rating. The price target for SoFi Technologies is set to $6.00. In the third quarter, SoFi Technologies showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.24. SoFi Technologies closed at $5.44 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Cingulate Inc CING. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Cingulate. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.95 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. Cingulate closed at $0.98 at the end of the last trading period.

Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics Inc VVOS with a Buy rating. The price target for Vivos Therapeutics is set to $2.50. In the third quarter, Vivos Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.34. Vivos Therapeutics closed at $1.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify Inc EXFY with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Expensify is set to $9.00. For the third quarter, Expensify had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.06 and a 52-week-low of $7.98. At the end of the last trading period, Expensify closed at $9.01.

See all analyst ratings initiations.