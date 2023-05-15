Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Caledonia Mining CMCL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sohu.com SOHU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Modiv MDV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LM Funding America LMFA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Sachem Cap SACH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.

• Lifeway Foods LWAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.00 million.

• iSun ISUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.78 million.

• Carlyle Group CG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $221.89 million.

• Azul AZUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $932.13 million.

• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Costamare CMRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $229.12 million.

• Data Storage DTST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• Catalent CTLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.33 million.

• Terran Orbital LLAP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.95 million.

• Bitfarms BITF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $34.79 million.

• SNDL SNDL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trevena TRVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $230 thousand.

• SPAR Group SGRP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SuperCom SPCB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Edible Garden AG EDBL is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.16 million.

• EuroDry EDRY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• LENSAR LNSR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

• First American Financial FAF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $46.65 million.

• IM Cannabis IMCC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• Ondas Holdings ONDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.63 million.

• Minerva Neurosciences NERV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FREYR Battery FREY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.08 million.

• Nogin NOGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $20.28 million.

• Altisource Asset Mgmt AAMC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• InspireMD NSPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Genius Gr GNS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.13 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $25.40 million.

• Where Food Comes From WFCF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.90 million.

• Novan NOVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $6.38 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jaguar Health JAGX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alimera Sciences ALIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BiomX PHGE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DecisionPoint Sys DPSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Tingo Group TIO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $385.00 million.

• Mondee Hldgs MOND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $43.88 million.

• Vislink Technologies VISL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $7.44 million.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Compugen CGEN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• Harbor Custom Dev HCDI is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.46 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Movano MOVE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LanzaTech Global LNZA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fathom Digital Mfg FATH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $32.60 million.

• Altus Power AMPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.17 million.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $352.35 million.

• Venus Concept VERO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $18.58 million.

• Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $19.12 million.

• Monday.Com MNDY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $155.33 million.

• Science 37 Hldgs SNCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.88 million.

• TPG TPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $296.50 million.

• Centerra Gold CGAU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Central Puerto CEPU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.08 million.

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FG Group Holdings FGH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gamida Cell GMDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inpixon INPX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KULR Tech Gr KULR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.22 million.

• GEE Group JOB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs EGLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $33.34 million.

• Absolute Software ABST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $79.64 million.

• XP XP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $621.76 million.

• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $520 thousand.

• Park City Gr PCYG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.

• Rumble RUM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.93 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.78 million.

• Stryve Foods SNAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

• XWELL XWEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.38 million.

• Beam Glb BEEM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $8.28 million.

• Spark Networks LOV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Greenbrook TMS GBNH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $18.92 million.

• Phoenix Motor PEV is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Upexi UPXI is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FaZe Hldgs FAZE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NexGel NXGL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $28.25 million.

• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $21.35 million.

• BIO-key Intl BKYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Celcuity CELC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sigma Additive Solutions SASI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $310 thousand.

• Cormedix CRMD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Super League Gaming SLGG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.

• TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.

• OMNIQ OMQS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $27.70 million.

• Precision Optics Corp POCI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $110.66 million.

• Greenlane Hldgs GNLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $23.95 million.

• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $220 thousand.

• Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.58 million.

• INVO Bioscience INVO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intellinetics INLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVD Equipment CVV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Digital Media Solns DMS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $90.66 million.

• Know Labs KNW is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GSE Systems GVP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.68 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Onconova Therapeutics ONTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $90 thousand.

• BRF BRFS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Res AREC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.20 million.

• VOXX International VOXX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $125.38 million.

• Predictive Oncology POAI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Yalla Group YALA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OpGen OPGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.

• Arrival ARVL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SHF Hldgs SHFS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trxade Health MEDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.66 million.

• Midwest Holding MDWT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.70 million.

• P10 PX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $55.22 million.

• Shapeways Holdings SHPW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.80 million.

• Presto Automation PRST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.40 million.

• Grindr GRND is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fortuna Silver Mines FSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $160.60 million.

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.62 million.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rekor Systems REKR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.

• iPower IPW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.22 million.

• Exagen XGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.

• James Hardie Industries JHX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.57 million.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.

• ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sanara MedTech SMTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Nauticus Robotics KITT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• CEA Industries CEAD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• icad ICAD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.21 million.

• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $18.35 million.

• Peraso PRSO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.

• Addvantage Technologies AEY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fluent FLNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $81.50 million.

• VirTra VTSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.85 million.

• Southland Holdings SLND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $237.45 million.

• Danaos DAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.89 per share on revenue of $209.71 million.

• United Insurance Holdings UIHC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• T2 Biosystems TTOO is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.

• Spruce Power Holding SPRU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Near Intelligence NIR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cara Therapeutics CARA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.98 million.

• Astra Space ASTR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nu Holdings NU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.