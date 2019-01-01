QQQ
Range
4.35 - 5.27
Vol / Avg.
187.7K/30.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.03 - 16
Mkt Cap
35.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.73
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
OMNIQ Corp provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management and access control applications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

OMNIQ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OMNIQ (OMQS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OMNIQ (NASDAQ: OMQS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OMNIQ's (OMQS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OMNIQ (OMQS) stock?

A

The latest price target for OMNIQ (NASDAQ: OMQS) was reported by Lake Street on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting OMQS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 176.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OMNIQ (OMQS)?

A

The stock price for OMNIQ (NASDAQ: OMQS) is $4.71 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does OMNIQ (OMQS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OMNIQ.

Q

When is OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) reporting earnings?

A

OMNIQ’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is OMNIQ (OMQS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OMNIQ.

Q

What sector and industry does OMNIQ (OMQS) operate in?

A

OMNIQ is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.