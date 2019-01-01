Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI), Quotes and News Summary

Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI)
You can purchase shares of Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Upexi’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST).
There is no analysis for Upexi
The stock price for Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) is $4.725 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 4:17 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Upexi.
Upexi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Upexi.
Upexi is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.