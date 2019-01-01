ñol

Upexi
(NASDAQ:UPXI)
$4.725
-0.195[-3.96%]
Last update: 12:17PM
Day High/Low4.7 - 4.82
52 Week High/Low4.78 - 5.19
Open / Close4.82 / -
Float / Outstanding10.2M / 16.8M
Vol / Avg.2.6K / 24.4K
Mkt Cap79.5M
P/E24.82
50d Avg. Price5.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float10.2M

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI), Quotes and News Summary

Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI)

Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Upexi Inc is an innovator in aggregation, accelerating Amazon and eCommerce businesses by combining consumer data and vertical integration to scale brands in multiple industries, while lowering costs with a growing distribution network.
Read More

Upexi Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Upexi (UPXI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Upexi's (UPXI) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Upexi (UPXI) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Upexi

Q
Current Stock Price for Upexi (UPXI)?
A

The stock price for Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) is $4.725 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 4:17 PM UTC.

Q
Does Upexi (UPXI) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Upexi.

Q
When is Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) reporting earnings?
A

Upexi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Upexi (UPXI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Upexi.

Q
What sector and industry does Upexi (UPXI) operate in?
A

Upexi is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.