Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Stifel Financial SF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Virtu Finl VIRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $385.34 million.
• Otis Worldwide OTIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
• Wabash National WNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $412.92 million.
• Flex FLEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.
• Southside Bancshares SBSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $68.12 million.
• MSCI MSCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $747.63 million.
• Hess Midstream HESM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $388.90 million.
• Monro MNRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $311.88 million.
• Central Pacific Financial CPF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
• Eagle Materials EXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $575.21 million.
• Blue Foundry BLFY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.02 million.
• Avnet AVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
• Coda Octopus Group CODA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $5.27 million.
• Norfolk Southern NSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
• Extreme Networks EXTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $278.05 million.
• Group 1 Automotive GPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.09 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
• Brinker International EAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• Silgan Hldgs SLGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• VF VFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
• Hess HES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
• Navient NAVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $136.80 million.
• Nasdaq NDAQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• CGI GIB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
• Prosperity Bancshares PB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $303.21 million.
• Progressive PGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $18.76 billion.
• General Dynamics GD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.23 per share on revenue of $13.21 billion.
• Applied Industrial Techs AIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• T-Mobile US TMUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $21.37 billion.
• Corning GLW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
• Lennox Intl LII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• M/I Homes MHO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
• Danaher DHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
• Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $392.29 million.
• Automatic Data Processing ADP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.
• ASML Holding ASML is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $9.02 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Whirlpool WHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
• Las Vegas Sands LVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
• John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Wolfspeed WOLF is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $179.89 million.
• Robert Half RHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• Bassett Furniture Indus BSET is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.
• Two Harbors Inv TWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $-21 million.
• Tetra Tech TTEK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Tesla TSLA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $27.12 billion.
• Teradyne TER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $740.91 million.
• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $48.36 million.
• Waste Management WM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.
• Meritage Homes MTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• Western Digital WDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.
• First Interstate BancSys FIBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $251.46 million.
• Benchmark Electronics BHE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $660.00 million.
• United Rentals URI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.71 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
• Landstar System LSTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Lam Research LRCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
• High Tide HITI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $99.08 million.
• Microsoft MSFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $68.86 billion.
• Liberty Energy LBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $994.31 million.
• Methanex MEOH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $994.61 million.
• Annaly Capital Management NLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Hawkins HWKN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $219.22 million.
• Levi Strauss LEVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
• Ameriprise Finl AMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.19 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $160.60 million.
• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• ServiceNow NOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
• SEI Inv SEIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $555.43 million.
• Dolby Laboratories DLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $346.15 million.
• Celestica CLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• Meta Platforms META is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.73 per share on revenue of $46.98 billion.
• Raymond James Finl RJF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
• National Fuel Gas NFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $615.17 million.
• MaxLinear MXL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $90.00 million.
• Brookline Bancorp BRKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $90.68 million.
• Canadian Pacific Kansas CP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
• IBM IBM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $17.60 billion.
• Bridgewater Bancshares BWB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $27.65 million.
• Axis Capital Holdings AXS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
• C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• Core Laboratories CLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $133.59 million.
• Calix CALX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $203.91 million.
• Cimpress CMPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $968.96 million.
• Century Communities CCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
