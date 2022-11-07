ñol

Why MediaAlpha Shares Jumped Around 30%; Here Are 112 Biggest Movers From Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 7, 2022 3:07 AM | 13 min read
Gainers

  • Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO shares surged 105.8% to close at $7.82 on Friday. Peak Bio reported closing of up to $100 million common stock purchase transaction with White Lion Capital. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Peak Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI gained 70.3% to settle at $180.00 on Friday. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a report suggesting China could make changes to its COVID policy and may lift COVID flight suspensions.
  • Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX climbed 65.5% to settle at $12.69 after dipping 31% on Thursday.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT gained 45.5% to close at $0.9128. OneConnect, on Thursday, announced receipt of notice regarding NYSE continued listing standards.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO jumped 41.6% to close at $0.4036.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares gained 34.5% to close at $4.09 after jumping 24% on Thursday.
  • MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX climbed 29.6% to settle at $14.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Digimarc Corporation DMRC gained 29.4% to close at $18.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN surged 29.3% to close at $16.77 following strong Q3 results. Willdan was also awarded an $11 million contract with Azusa Unified School District.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI gained 26.6% to settle at $2.71. The company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Perfect Corp. PERF gained 26.5% to close at $9.17.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX jumped 24% to settle at $55.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR gained 23.7% to close at $7.94 following quarterly results.
  • QuinStreet, Inc. QNST jumped 23.6% to settle at $13.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Perimeter Solutions, SA PRM gained 23.5% to close at $8.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $100 million buyback.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO shares climbed 23.2% to settle at $1.33 after dropping around 14% on Thursday.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI climbed 22.9% to close at $11.71. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a report suggesting China could make changes to its COVID policy and may lift COVID flight suspensions.
  • Insulet Corporation PODD gained 22.6% to close at $313.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 revenue growth expectations.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX rose 22.3% to settle at $5.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW gained 22.1% to close at $1.16. Jupiter Wellness said that its Photocil product has been approved for sale in India.
  • Treasure Global Inc. TGL climbed 21.7% to settle at $1.85.
  • Value Line, Inc. VALU surged 20.7% to close at $59.25.
  • JX Luxventure Limited JXJT gained 20.6% to close at $0.81.
  • Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT surged 20% to settle at $0.30.
  • Yamana Gold Inc. AUY gained 19.9% to close at $4.89 after the company announced the receipt of unsolicited binding proposal for the acquisition by Pan American of all common shares of the company.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM rose 19.3% to close at $22.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN gained 19.1% to close at $12.53.
  • Equinox Gold Corp. EQX surged 19% to settle at $3.01. Equinox Gold posted a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.
  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR climbed 18.8% to close at $15.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • BioAtla, Inc. BCAB shares gained 18.7% to close at $7.55 after the company reported Q3 financial results. The company also announced a $65 million underwritten offering.
  • Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM surged 18.2% to settle at $5.06. Hudbay Minerals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.
  • BlackLine, Inc. BL gained 18% to close at $57.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd LU climbed 17.9% to settle at $1.65 after declining around 10% on Thursday.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR rose 17.7% to close at $25.66 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q3 EPS and revenues.
  • NIO Inc. NIO surged 17.5% to close at $11.68. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a report suggesting China could make changes to its COVID policy and may lift COVID flight suspensions.
  • MasTec, Inc. MTZ climbed 17.2% to settle at $86.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and issued revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY surged 17% to close at $5.38. Barclays maintained Diversey Hldgs with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
  • Gold Fields Limited GFI gained 16.6% to close at $8.51. Agnico Eagle Mines - Pan American Silver offered around $5 billion to buy Yamana Gold.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ climbed 16.6% to close at $0.8908 after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS climbed 16.2% to settle at $37.57 after the company raised its FY22 revenue guidance.
  • Taseko Mines Limited TGB climbed 15.9% to close at $1.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 14.9% to close at $7.88. XPENG completed RMB964 million debut issuance of auto leasing carbon-neutral asset-backed securities on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a report suggesting China could make changes to its COVID policy and may lift COVID flight suspensions.
  • Adient plc ADNT gained 14.2% to close at $37.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation TMST gained 13.8% to close at $18.55 following Q3 results.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX gained 13.6% to close at $7.28.
  • Alcoa Corporation AA surged 12.5% to settle at $42.40.
  • Universal Display Corporation OLED rose 12.1% to settle at $100.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Block, Inc. SQ rose 11.5% to close at $60.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Crocs, Inc. CROX gained 11.5% to settle at $85.38. Baird maintained Crocs with an Outperform and raised the price target from $95 to $100.
  • DMC Global Inc. BOOM rose 9.7% to close at $21.47 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI gained 9.3% to close at $18.31.
  • Starbucks Corporation SBUX gained 8.5% to close at $91.86 as the company posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • DoorDash, Inc. DASH gained 8.3% to close at $51.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP climbed 7.4% to close at $63.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited YSG gained 7.2% to close at $1.19.
  •  
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rose 7.1% to settle at $69.81. Alibaba Group plans to power 20% of its operations with its homebrew CPUs by 2025, the Register reports.

 

Losers

  • Pulmonx Corporation LUNG tumbled 60.9% to close at $4.82 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Funko, Inc. FNKO shares fell 59.4% to close at $7.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS shares dipped 51.2% to close at $6.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH shares declined 46.3% to settle at $25.70 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY22 guidance.
  • DermTech, Inc. DMTK dropped 44.7% to settle at $1.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO dipped 44.1% to close at $2.61 after the company announced pricing of a $30 million underwritten public offering and concurrent private placement.
  • HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT dipped 37.3% to close at $7.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also lowered its FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • AGBA Acquisition Limited AGBA dropped 36.4% to close at $7.41.
  • Twilio Inc. TWLO dipped 34.6% to close at $42.74 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO declined 45.2% to close at $0.69.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA fell 39% to close at $8.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Gray Television, Inc. GTN fell 33.7% to close at $8.97 following weak quarterly results.
  • Cryoport, Inc. CYRX declined 32.1% to close at $18.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB dropped 31.1% to close at $24.62 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited LYL fell 31.1% to close at $0.4505.
  • BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. BIGC declined 30.1% to close at $9.26 following Q3 results.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC dropped 29.6% to close at $0.20.
  • Atlassian Corporation TEAM fell 29% to close at $123.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • DraftKings Inc. DKNG fell 27.8% to close at $11.31 after the company posted Q3 results.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares fell 27.5% to close at $1.66 after the company reported a $3.8 million private placement agreement.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM declined 27% to close at $1.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PRTK dipped 26% to close at $2.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS dropped 25.9% to close at $12.28 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS declined 24.4% to close at $18.39.
  • Unifi, Inc. UFI fell 24.2% to close at $7.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA dropped 24% to close at $0.4710. Hepion Pharmaceuticals priced its $20.0 million private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.
  • electroCore, Inc. ECOR shares fell 23.8% to close at $0.2516 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE dropped 23.3% to settle at $1.32.
  • Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV fell 23.2% to settle at $10.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • United States Cellular Corporation USM declined 22.4% to close at $24.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and lowered the high end of its FY22 revenue guidance.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA dipped 21.2% to close at $1.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • NextCure, Inc. NXTC dropped 21.1% to close at $1.98 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were lower year over year.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. FARM declined 21% to settle at $5.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH dropped 21% to close at $10.92 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Tucows Inc. TCX dropped 20.7% to close at $33.35 after reporting a Q3 loss.
  • Sterling Check Corp. STER fell 19.5% to settle at $14.56.
  • Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA declined 19.2% to settle at $3.61.
  • Appian Corporation APPN dropped 18.7% to close at $38.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. NET fell 18.4% to close at $41.09 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • First Advantage Corporation FA fell 18.4% to close at $10.22.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX dipped 18.2% to settle at $4.60.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR dropped 17.1% to settle at $0.58.
  • Yelp Inc. YELP fell 16.6% to close at $30.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS fell 16% to close at $50.42. Apellis announced plans to submit 24-month Phase 3 data to the FDA for pegcetacoplan NDA for geographic atrophy.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO shares fell 15.9% to close at $1.64 after posting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Aptorum Group Limited APM fell 15.8% to close at $0.6657 after jumping around 24% on Thursday.
  • Franchise Group, Inc. FRG dropped 15.7% to settle at $24.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR declined 15.2% to close at $20.92. Schrodinger recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.56 per share.
  • Cable One, Inc. CABO dropped 14.8% to settle at $683.28. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • CareDx, Inc CDNA fell 14.5% to close at $16.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD fell 12.9% to settle at $10.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW fell 12.1% to close at $132.31.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated COUP fell 11.7% to close at $42.39.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. LASR dropped 11% to close at $9.42 following weak quarterly results.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA dipped 10.2% to close at $45.02.
  • Alteryx, Inc. AYX dropped 9% to close at $42.69.

