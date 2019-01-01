QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Rave Restaurant Group Inc is a United States-based company that operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out, and express restaurants. It operates restaurants under the brand name, Pizza Inn, and Pie Five Pizza Company. It has three operating segments. The Pizza Inn and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights. The company-owned restaurant segment includes sales and operating results for all company-owned restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising segment accounts for most of the company revenue. Geographically, it generates the majority of the revenue from the United States.

Rave Restaurant Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rave Restaurant Gr's (RAVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) was reported by Roth Capital on May 12, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.40 expecting RAVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 429.41% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE)?

A

The stock price for Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) is $1.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rave Restaurant Gr.

Q

When is Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) reporting earnings?

A

Rave Restaurant Gr’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rave Restaurant Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) operate in?

A

Rave Restaurant Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.