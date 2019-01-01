Rave Restaurant Group Inc is a United States-based company that operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out, and express restaurants. It operates restaurants under the brand name, Pizza Inn, and Pie Five Pizza Company. It has three operating segments. The Pizza Inn and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights. The company-owned restaurant segment includes sales and operating results for all company-owned restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising segment accounts for most of the company revenue. Geographically, it generates the majority of the revenue from the United States.