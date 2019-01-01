QQQ
Range
19.98 - 22.26
Vol / Avg.
15.8K/273.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.83 - 35.7
Mkt Cap
276.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.26
P/E
99.52
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Huadi International Group Co Ltd is a manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products. Its products are used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, automobile and naval architecture among other industries.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210
REV70.247M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huadi International Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huadi International Group (HUDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huadi International Group (NASDAQ: HUDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huadi International Group's (HUDI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huadi International Group (HUDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huadi International Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Huadi International Group (HUDI)?

A

The stock price for Huadi International Group (NASDAQ: HUDI) is $20.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huadi International Group (HUDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huadi International Group.

Q

When is Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) reporting earnings?

A

Huadi International Group’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.

Q

Is Huadi International Group (HUDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huadi International Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Huadi International Group (HUDI) operate in?

A

Huadi International Group is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.