Range
59.95 - 59.95
Vol / Avg.
0K/19.6K
Div / Yield
0.88/1.46%
52 Wk
26.53 - 62.05
Mkt Cap
571.8M
Payout Ratio
30.21
Open
59.95
P/E
20.94
EPS
0.89
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 2:56PM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 4:52PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Value Line Inc is a U.S based company. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including ranking system and other information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company markets under well-known brands including Value Line, the Value Line logo, The Value Line Investment Survey, Smart Research, Smarter Investing and The Most Trusted Name in Investment Research. Its only operating segment being Publishing.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.890
REV9.973M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Value Line Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Value Line (VALU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Value Line's (VALU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Value Line (VALU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Value Line

Q

Current Stock Price for Value Line (VALU)?

A

The stock price for Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) is $59.95 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Value Line (VALU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) reporting earnings?

A

Value Line’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is Value Line (VALU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Value Line.

Q

What sector and industry does Value Line (VALU) operate in?

A

Value Line is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.