ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Peak Bio
(NASDAQ:PKBO)
$5.98
-1.40[-18.97%]
At close: Nov 8
$6.10
0.1200[2.01%]
After Hours: 4:56PM EDT
Day Range5.7 - 7.452 Wk Range3.8 - 10.79Open / Close6.92 / 5.98Float / Outstanding- / 29.9M
Vol / Avg.277.6K / 4.1MMkt Cap178.8MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.39
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Peak Bio Stock (NASDAQ:PKBO), Quotes and News Summary

Peak Bio Stock (NASDAQ: PKBO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range5.7 - 7.452 Wk Range3.8 - 10.79Open / Close6.92 / 5.98Float / Outstanding- / 29.9M
Vol / Avg.277.6K / 4.1MMkt Cap178.8MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.39
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
Peak Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics addressing significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology and inflammation.
Read More

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peak Bio Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Peak Bio (PKBO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Peak Bio (NASDAQ: PKBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Peak Bio's (PKBO) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Peak Bio.

Q
What is the target price for Peak Bio (PKBO) stock?
A

The latest price target for Peak Bio (NASDAQ: PKBO) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on Friday, November 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PKBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 150.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Peak Bio (PKBO)?
A

The stock price for Peak Bio (NASDAQ: PKBO) is $5.98 last updated November 8, 2022, 9:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Peak Bio (PKBO) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peak Bio.

Q
When is Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) reporting earnings?
A

Peak Bio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Peak Bio (PKBO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Peak Bio.

Q
What sector and industry does Peak Bio (PKBO) operate in?
A

Peak Bio is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.