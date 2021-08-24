Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning session, 95 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2,854.67. Shares traded up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:XAIR) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.67 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.70 Tuesday.

