Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 10:04am   Comments
During Tuesday's morning session, 95 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)'s stock gained the most, trading up 44.56% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2,854.67. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $2,834.77. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares broke to $660.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.88 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $132.78. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to $554.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares hit $625.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $356.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.74. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit $343.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $170.25. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.45. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares set a new yearly high of $74.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares set a new yearly high of $62.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $323.00.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit a yearly high of $159.00. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $440.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 17.24%.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares were up 2.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.66.
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares set a new yearly high of $81.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $259.30 with a daily change of up 2.84%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $287.08.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $175.07 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.97%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a yearly high of $686.61. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $583.07 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares set a new 52-week high of $482.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.77%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.46.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit $92.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $490.70. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $448.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.01%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $377.00. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares broke to $220.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.43. Shares traded up 1.18%.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares hit a yearly high of $396.88. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.41 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
  • SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares were up 7.0% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.82 for a change of up 7.0%.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares hit $260.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $233.61.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $230.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit $309.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $114.00 with a daily change of up 1.31%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.29 on Tuesday, moving up 1.41%.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE:HNP) shares hit a yearly high of $20.28. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares set a new yearly high of $69.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) shares were up 1.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.14.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.83%.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $181.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.59%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.03. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares set a new yearly high of $92.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $112.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $76.37. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $238.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $124.50 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.00. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $107.93. Shares traded up 0.6%.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.35 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.03%.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.09. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.51. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.25%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.59. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares set a new yearly high of $49.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.24 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.71.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.55%.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.23 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares hit $14.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares broke to $12.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.94. Shares traded up 1.11%.
  • Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new yearly high of $15.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.30. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit a yearly high of $42.63. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
  • Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares were down 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.60.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.38.
  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.63 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.80 on Tuesday, moving up 2.87%.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.48. Shares traded up 44.56%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.74. The stock traded up 5.38% on the session.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.04.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.86 with a daily change of up 3.27%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares were up 0.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.25 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $183.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.20.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares broke to $9.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares were down 2.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.08.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares were up 6.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.67 for a change of up 6.62%.
  • SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares broke to $19.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.67 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.70 Tuesday.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

