Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 155 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Points:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:MQ) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN).

(NASDAQ:SONN). Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 52.35% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:MQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:GDS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $19.12 and moving up 1.53%.

(NYSE:QS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $19.12 and moving up 1.53%. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares set a new yearly low of $17.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:DNB) shares set a new yearly low of $17.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) stock drifted up 0.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62.

(NYSE:KGC) stock drifted up 0.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock drifted down 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01.

(NYSE:RLX) stock drifted down 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%.

(NASDAQ:ARVL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.42 and moving down 2.91%.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.42 and moving down 2.91%. Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) shares set a new yearly low of $23.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAAS) shares set a new yearly low of $23.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) shares moved down 1.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.61, drifting down 1.15%.

(NYSE:PSTH) shares moved down 1.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.61, drifting down 1.15%. B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) shares set a new yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.

(AMEX:BTG) shares set a new yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $54.55 and moving down 2.51%.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $54.55 and moving down 2.51%. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.79 on Friday, moving up 2.67%.

(NASDAQ:ONEM) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.79 on Friday, moving up 2.67%. Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock traded down 2.85%.

(NYSE:UGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock traded down 2.85%. Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) stock hit $48.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.

(NASDAQ:MRCY) stock hit $48.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.76%.

(NASDAQ:RXT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.76%. Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Friday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Friday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $103.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:BAND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $103.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.19%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares fell to $36.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:PTCT) shares fell to $36.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Friday, moving up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Friday, moving up 1.22%. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $39.77. Shares traded up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:SAGE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $39.77. Shares traded up 0.07%. EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares moved down 1.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.38, drifting down 1.26%.

(NASDAQ:EVGO) shares moved down 1.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.38, drifting down 1.26%. Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) shares fell to $6.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%.

(AMEX:NG) shares fell to $6.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%. Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock drifted down 0.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.63.

(NYSE:LEV) stock drifted down 0.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.63. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock hit $18.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.31%.

(NASDAQ:BNR) stock hit $18.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.31%. InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.30. Shares traded down 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:INNV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.30. Shares traded down 0.82%. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares fell to $30.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:XNCR) shares fell to $30.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.54%. Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(AMEX:EQX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:CDE) shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.20. The stock traded up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:DCPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.20. The stock traded up 0.34%. Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) stock drifted down 0.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.96.

(NYSE:EGO) stock drifted down 0.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.96. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock drifted up 4.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.71.

(NYSE:HIMS) stock drifted up 4.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.71. Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares were down 10.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.28.

(NASDAQ:ARCE) shares were down 10.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.28. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares moved up 1.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96, drifting up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:SGMO) shares moved up 1.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96, drifting up 1.0%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares moved down 0.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $78.51, drifting down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:MDGL) shares moved down 0.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $78.51, drifting down 0.04%. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares hit a yearly low of $6.13. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VLDR) shares hit a yearly low of $6.13. The stock was up 2.9% on the session. Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.81. The stock traded down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:IMCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.81. The stock traded down 0.04%. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $17.17. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $17.17. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.82. The stock traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:FSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.82. The stock traded up 0.26%. Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.19. The stock traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:IAG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.19. The stock traded up 0.23%. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Friday morning, moving up 2.71%.

(NASDAQ:ATRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Friday morning, moving up 2.71%. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:HRTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%. SilverCrest Metals (AMEX:SILV) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded up 0.57%.

(AMEX:SILV) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded up 0.57%. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.12 on Friday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KURA) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.12 on Friday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.02. The stock traded down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:KRON) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.02. The stock traded down 0.83%. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.22. Shares traded down 0.76%.

(NASDAQ:STOK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.22. Shares traded down 0.76%. Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) shares set a new yearly low of $12.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LGO) shares set a new yearly low of $12.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.72 on Friday, moving up 3.34%.

(NASDAQ:STTK) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.72 on Friday, moving up 3.34%. Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares fell to $16.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.82%.

(NASDAQ:PSNL) shares fell to $16.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.82%. Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock drifted up 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.01.

(NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock drifted up 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.01. Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares made a new 52-week low of $25.37 on Friday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PNTG) shares made a new 52-week low of $25.37 on Friday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.28 on Friday morning, moving down 0.79%.

(NASDAQ:KROS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.28 on Friday morning, moving down 0.79%. New Gold (AMEX:NGD) stock hit $1.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(AMEX:NGD) stock hit $1.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.54. The stock traded down 0.25%.

(NYSE:TDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.54. The stock traded down 0.25%. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.46 on Friday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PLRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.46 on Friday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock drifted down 3.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.52.

(NASDAQ:ANNX) stock drifted down 3.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.52. Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.80.

(NASDAQ:TRIL) shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.80. Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) stock drifted down 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.34.

(NASDAQ:HMPT) stock drifted down 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.34. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Friday, moving up 0.77%.

(NASDAQ:RYTM) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Friday, moving up 0.77%. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOD) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Friday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE:IPOD) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Friday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares fell to $2.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 31.27%.

(NASDAQ:ENDP) shares fell to $2.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 31.27%. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.09 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.

(NYSE:RMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.09 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%. QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Friday morning, moving down 1.43%.

(NASDAQ:QIWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Friday morning, moving down 1.43%. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock drifted up 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92.

(NASDAQ:MCRB) stock drifted up 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92. MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares set a new yearly low of $11.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MGTX) shares set a new yearly low of $11.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session. Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Friday, moving down 0.75%.

(NYSE:CPAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Friday, moving down 0.75%. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:EPZM) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Friday, moving up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:CGEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Friday, moving up 1.21%. Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares were up 5.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.75.

(NYSE:ZME) shares were up 5.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.75. Khosla Ventures (NASDAQ:KVSA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Friday morning, moving down 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:KVSA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Friday morning, moving down 0.1%. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Friday, moving down 1.28%.

(NYSE:SNPR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Friday, moving down 1.28%. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.21 and moving down 1.57%.

(NASDAQ:ICLK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.21 and moving down 1.57%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares fell to $11.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.72%.

(NASDAQ:ICPT) shares fell to $11.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.72%. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.90. The stock traded up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:ESPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.90. The stock traded up 1.22%. BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday, moving down 5.3%.

(NYSE:BEST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday, moving down 5.3%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:SPPI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting 0.0% (flat). Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:MGTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares fell to $3.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:ATNX) shares fell to $3.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.88%. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.35. The stock traded up 3.62%.

(NASDAQ:AXDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.35. The stock traded up 3.62%. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares moved up 2.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.42, drifting up 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) shares moved up 2.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.42, drifting up 2.02%. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AKUS) stock hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) stock drifted down 0.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.44.

(NASDAQ:ALTO) stock drifted down 0.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.44. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) shares set a new yearly low of $14.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:URGN) shares set a new yearly low of $14.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.60. Shares traded down 0.92%.

(NYSE:IH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.60. Shares traded down 0.92%. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday, moving down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:ORTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday, moving down 0.83%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.28. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTMX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.28. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:QTNT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:HARP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.12%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.96 on Friday morning, moving up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:NLTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.96 on Friday morning, moving up 0.17%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.33 and moving up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:EIGR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.33 and moving up 0.81%. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SYRS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.15. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VMD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.15. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock hit $5.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ:AVRO) stock hit $5.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.45%. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.50. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IMCC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.50. The stock was down 4.25% on the session. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock hit $3.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:CBAY) stock hit $3.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.57%. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FLXN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) shares fell to $2.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:APTO) shares fell to $2.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.7%. Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWAC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.65. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GWAC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.65. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Friday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADVM) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Friday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day. Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) shares fell to $6.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:ACET) shares fell to $6.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock hit $9.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.56%.

(NASDAQ:OTRK) stock hit $9.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.56%. HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:HOOK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.80 and moving down 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:NXTC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.80 and moving down 1.01%. Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

(NASDAQ:TRVN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) stock hit $7.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.93%.

(NASDAQ:RPHM) stock hit $7.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.93%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares hit a yearly low of $6.33. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.

(NYSE:HRTG) shares hit a yearly low of $6.33. The stock was up 1.55% on the session. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.15. Shares traded down 2.5%.

(NASDAQ:ADMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.15. Shares traded down 2.5%. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock hit $1.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.21%.

(NASDAQ:TLSA) stock hit $1.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.21%. BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock hit $4.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%.

(NASDAQ:BLCT) stock hit $4.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares fell to $0.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:TTOO) shares fell to $0.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.1%. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Friday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SGTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Friday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day. Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares fell to $3.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.

(NASDAQ:GMTX) shares fell to $3.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%. Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.12. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:AGTC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.12. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock hit $1.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:ARDX) stock hit $1.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares were down 4.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.18.

(NASDAQ:SJ) shares were down 4.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.18. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares moved down 0.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:OESX) shares moved down 0.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 0.47%. Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Friday, moving down 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:SIOX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Friday, moving down 1.38%. Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares fell to $11.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.64%.

(NASDAQ:CMMB) shares fell to $11.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.64%. Graham (NYSE:GHM) stock hit a yearly low of $11.90. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

(NYSE:GHM) stock hit a yearly low of $11.90. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CBIO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:XFOR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.27. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NBSE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.27. The stock was down 1.79% for the day. NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares fell to $1.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%.

(NASDAQ:NCNA) shares fell to $1.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%. Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was down 13.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GSMG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was down 13.66% for the day. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:GLYC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Friday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FKWL) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Friday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

(AMEX:ASM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Spark Networks (AMEX:LOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Friday, moving up 2.0%.

(AMEX:LOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Friday, moving up 2.0%. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares moved down 2.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50, drifting down 2.55%.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) shares moved down 2.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50, drifting down 2.55%. Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, moving down 4.76%.

(NASDAQ:RGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, moving down 4.76%. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37.

(NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.37. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.17. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:APRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.17. The stock was down 3.53% on the session. Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares moved down 1.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 1.16%.

(NASDAQ:AEI) shares moved down 1.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 1.16%. Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.27 and moving down 1.29%.

(NASDAQ:VYNT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.27 and moving down 1.29%. Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:IFBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.75%. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TBLT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock drifted down 52.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.

(NASDAQ:PROG) stock drifted down 52.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:NEON) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%. Almaden Minerals (AMEX:AAU) stock drifted up 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.

(AMEX:AAU) stock drifted up 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CLRB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was up 2.14% for the day. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) shares hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PME) shares hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.99.

(NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.99. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 2.3%.

(NASDAQ:BXRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 2.3%. Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) stock hit $4.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:VIRI) stock hit $4.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday morning, moving down 7.24%.

(NYSE:JP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday morning, moving down 7.24%. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares set a new yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:JUPW) shares set a new yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) shares moved down 0.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 0.12%.

(AMEX:CEI) shares moved down 0.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 0.12%. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.39. Shares traded down 2.83%.

(NASDAQ:UNCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.39. Shares traded down 2.83%. Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday morning, moving up 4.69%.

(NYSE:FEDU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday morning, moving up 4.69%. Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) stock hit $1.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.

(NYSE:NNA) stock hit $1.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CJJD) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:PXS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares were down 48.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.