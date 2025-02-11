Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Royalty Pharma RPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $743.60 million.
• AutoNation AN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.
• Humana HUM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.12 per share on revenue of $28.84 billion.
• Carrier Global CARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.
• DuPont de Nemours DD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.
• BP BP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $45.65 billion.
• Yatra Online YTRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.02 million.
• NNN REIT NNN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $217.60 million.
• OrganiGram Holdings OGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $48.93 million.
• Arvinas ARVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $59.49 million.
• Orion Energy Sys OESX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.52 million.
• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.
• Ceragon Networks CRNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.
• SolarWinds SWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $202.91 million.
• Curbline Properties CURB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.88 million.
• IPG Photonics IPGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $229.47 million.
• LCI Indus LCII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $799.81 million.
• Sequans Communications SQNS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.
• Sunoco SUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.
• WK Kellogg KLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $650.00 million.
• Fidelity National Info FIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
• Marriott Intl MAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $217.77 million.
• Shopify SHOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
• WESCO Intl WCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.
• TPG TPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $463.18 million.
• USA Compression Partners USAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $242.95 million.
• S&P Global SPGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
• Coca-Cola KO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion.
• Leidos Holdings LDOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
• Masco MAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
• Ecolab ECL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Gilead Sciences GILD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $129.03 million.
• Avis Budget Gr CAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
• Franklin Street Props FSP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.83 million.
• Edwards Lifesciences EW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• Super Micro Computer SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.
• Evolution Petroleum EPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.73 million.
• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $144.62 million.
• Genasys GNSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.59 million.
• Everus Construction Group ECG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• United Fire Gr UFCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $327.70 million.
• Tigo Energy TYGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.
• HIVE Digital Technologies HIVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.48 million.
• Atomera ATOM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.
• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $14.11 million.
• Exelixis EXEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $562.72 million.
• Forrester Res FORR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $106.25 million.
• BlackLine BL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $168.10 million.
• Primerica PRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $766.63 million.
• Allison Transmission ALSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $765.40 million.
• Electromed ELMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.30 million.
• W.P. Carey WPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $397.32 million.
• Sensata Technologies ST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $883.43 million.
• Pitney Bowes PBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $509.65 million.
• America Movil AMX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion.
• Eversource Energy ES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.
• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $45.84 million.
• Anterix ATEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.88 million.
• IAC IAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $934.31 million.
• Mercury General MCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• American Intl Gr AIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.
• Diodes DIOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $337.10 million.
• Lyft LYFT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Zillow Gr ZG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $532.04 million.
• Zillow Gr Z is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $533.26 million.
• Teradata TDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $417.67 million.
• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $85.54 million.
• Similarweb SMWB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.48 million.
• OneStream OS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.13 million.
• MRC Global MRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $726.90 million.
• Mirion Technologies MIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $245.02 million.
• Upstart Hldgs UPST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $181.92 million.
• Welltower WELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
• Silvercorp Metals SVM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.90 million.
• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $209.12 million.
• Gladstone Cap GLAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $24.40 million.
• InvenTrust Properties IVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $71.16 million.
• Angi ANGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $254.21 million.
• Energy Transfer ET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $21.43 million.
• Red Rock Resorts RRR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $491.36 million.
• Assurant AIZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $83.33 million.
• Brighthouse Finl BHF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• Highwoods Props HIW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $203.87 million.
• Freshworks FRSH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $189.30 million.
• DoorDash DASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
• Agree Realty ADC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $156.13 million.
• Confluent CFLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $256.84 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.