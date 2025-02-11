February 11, 2025 3:32 AM 11 min read

Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Royalty Pharma RPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $743.60 million.

• AutoNation AN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.

• Humana HUM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.12 per share on revenue of $28.84 billion.

• Carrier Global CARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours DD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• BP BP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $45.65 billion.

• Yatra Online YTRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.02 million.

• NNN REIT NNN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $217.60 million.

• OrganiGram Holdings OGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $48.93 million.

• Arvinas ARVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $59.49 million.

• Orion Energy Sys OESX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.52 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.

• Ceragon Networks CRNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.

• SolarWinds SWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $202.91 million.

• Curbline Properties CURB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.88 million.

• IPG Photonics IPGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $229.47 million.

• LCI Indus LCII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $799.81 million.

• Sequans Communications SQNS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Sunoco SUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.

• WK Kellogg KLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $650.00 million.

• Fidelity National Info FIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Marriott Intl MAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $217.77 million.

• Shopify SHOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• WESCO Intl WCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.

• TPG TPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $463.18 million.

• USA Compression Partners USAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $242.95 million.

• S&P Global SPGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Coca-Cola KO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion.

• Leidos Holdings LDOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Masco MAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Ecolab ECL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Gilead Sciences GILD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.

• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $129.03 million.

• Avis Budget Gr CAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.83 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences EW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Super Micro Computer SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.

• Evolution Petroleum EPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.73 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $144.62 million.

• Genasys GNSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.59 million.

• Everus Construction Group ECG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United Fire Gr UFCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $327.70 million.

• Tigo Energy TYGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• HIVE Digital Technologies HIVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.48 million.

• Atomera ATOM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $14.11 million.

• Exelixis EXEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $562.72 million.

• Forrester Res FORR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $106.25 million.

• BlackLine BL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $168.10 million.

• Primerica PRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $766.63 million.

• Allison Transmission ALSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $765.40 million.

• Electromed ELMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.30 million.

• W.P. Carey WPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $397.32 million.

• Sensata Technologies ST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $883.43 million.

• Pitney Bowes PBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $509.65 million.

• America Movil AMX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion.

• Eversource Energy ES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $45.84 million.

• Anterix ATEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.88 million.

• IAC IAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $934.31 million.

• Mercury General MCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• American Intl Gr AIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.

• Diodes DIOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $337.10 million.

• Lyft LYFT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Zillow Gr ZG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $532.04 million.

• Zillow Gr Z is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $533.26 million.

• Teradata TDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $417.67 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $85.54 million.

• Similarweb SMWB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.48 million.

• OneStream OS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.13 million.

• MRC Global MRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $726.90 million.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $245.02 million.

• Upstart Hldgs UPST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $181.92 million.

• Welltower WELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Silvercorp Metals SVM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.90 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $209.12 million.

• Gladstone Cap GLAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $24.40 million.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $71.16 million.

• Angi ANGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $254.21 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $21.43 million.

• Red Rock Resorts RRR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $491.36 million.

• Assurant AIZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $83.33 million.

• Brighthouse Finl BHF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Highwoods Props HIW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $203.87 million.

• Freshworks FRSH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $189.30 million.

• DoorDash DASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Agree Realty ADC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $156.13 million.

• Confluent CFLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $256.84 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

