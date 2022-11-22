Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 160 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

Tesla TSLA is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Baudax Bio BXRX .

. Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON 's stock dropped the most, trading down 2541.34% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock dropped the most, trading down 2541.34% to reach a new 52-week low. NightHawk Biosciences NHWK was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

Tesla TSLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $166.19. Shares traded up 1.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $166.19. Shares traded up 1.54%. Medtronic MDT stock hit a new 52-week low of $76.69. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $76.69. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Lucid Gr LCID stock hit $9.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.81%.

stock hit $9.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.81%. AppLovin APP shares fell to $13.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.52%.

shares fell to $13.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.52%. Lyft LYFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.44. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.44. The stock was down 1.54% on the session. QuantumScape QS stock hit $6.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.57%.

stock hit $6.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.57%. Galapagos GLPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.71 and moving down 1.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.71 and moving down 1.11%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.58 and moving down 0.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.58 and moving down 0.79%. United States Cellular USM shares set a new 52-week low of $21.40. The stock traded down 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.40. The stock traded down 1.23%. Aurora Innovation AUR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 1.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 1.18%. Upwork UPWK stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday, moving down 1.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday, moving down 1.61%. Amplitude AMPL shares moved down 2.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.15, drifting down 2.91%.

shares moved down 2.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.15, drifting down 2.91%. Schrodinger SDGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $17.75. Shares traded down 1.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $17.75. Shares traded down 1.68%. Apollo Medical Hlgs AMEH stock set a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%. Travere Therapeutics TVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $19.28. The stock traded down 0.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.28. The stock traded down 0.46%. OPKO Health OPK shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session. Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.36 and moving down 4.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.36 and moving down 4.74%. Telephone and Data TDS shares moved down 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80, drifting down 2.18%.

shares moved down 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80, drifting down 2.18%. Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON stock set a new 52-week low of $5.37 on Tuesday, moving up 2541.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.37 on Tuesday, moving up 2541.34%. LiveWire Gr LVWR stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 0.79% for the day. Oatly Group OTLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.68 and moving down 6.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.68 and moving down 6.56%. MultiPlan MPLN stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 0.68% for the day. Solid Power SLDP stock hit $4.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.

stock hit $4.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%. Exscientia EXAI shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.75.

shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.75. Expensify EXFY shares hit a yearly low of $8.51. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.51. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 83.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 83.17%. Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock hit $6.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.93%.

stock hit $6.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.93%. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%. Pagaya Technologies PGY shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.97.

shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.50. Shares traded down 0.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.50. Shares traded down 0.84%. Scilex Holding SCLX stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.89%.

stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.89%. Snap One Holdings SNPO shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.01.

shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.01. Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.45%. BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.81 and moving down 0.73%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.81 and moving down 0.73%. Archer Aviation ACHR shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock drifted up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.16.

stock drifted up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.16. TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.16% on the session. Lilium LILM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.38%. Cue Health HLTH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.61%. Nuvation Bio NUVB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%. Blend Labs BLND shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.93% for the day. Seer SEER stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.83. Shares traded down 1.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.83. Shares traded down 1.14%. Vacasa VCSA shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. Despegar.com DESP shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.55%. Similarweb SMWB shares set a new yearly low of $4.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session. Aeva Technologies AEVA shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. Canoo GOEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 8.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 8.19% on the session. 908 Devices MASS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. Lordstown Motors RIDE shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit a yearly low of $3.60. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.60. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. SoundHound AI SOUN stock drifted down 8.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.

stock drifted down 8.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR shares hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Markforged Holding MKFG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.01% for the day. Arbe Robotics ARBE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%. AMMO POWW shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded up 0.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded up 0.24%. Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock drifted down 5.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58.

stock drifted down 5.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.74.

stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.74. Local Bounti LOCL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded down 3.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded down 3.7%. Instil Bio TIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.26% on the session. Absci ABSI shares fell to $2.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%.

shares fell to $2.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%. Heliogen HLGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session. BuzzFeed BZFD stock drifted down 11.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24.

stock drifted down 11.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. Sarcos Technology STRC stock drifted down 5.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.

stock drifted down 5.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock hit a yearly low of $4.20. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.20. The stock was down 4.64% for the day. Tattooed Chef TTCF shares moved up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting up 0.26%.

shares moved up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting up 0.26%. Inseego INSG stock drifted down 1.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.

stock drifted down 1.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28. Redwire RDW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.11 and moving down 1.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.11 and moving down 1.35%. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday, moving down 1.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday, moving down 1.55%. Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday, moving down 1.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday, moving down 1.79%. Faraday Future FFIE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 4.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 4.64%. Astra Space ASTR shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.

shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49. Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock drifted up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59.

stock drifted up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. RumbleON RMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock was up 4.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock was up 4.08% on the session. CURO Group Holdings CURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving down 1.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving down 1.37%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day. Gamida Cell GMDA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day. Akili AKLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock was down 3.33% on the session. The Oncology Institute TOI shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. Ondas Holdings ONDS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 2.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 2.48%. Volta VLTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.77%. Personalis PSNL stock hit $2.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%.

stock hit $2.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%. Huadi International Group HUDI shares fell to $6.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.

shares fell to $6.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.68. Shares traded down 5.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.68. Shares traded down 5.35%. Shattuck Labs STTK stock hit $1.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.02%.

stock hit $1.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.02%. Owlet OWLT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.35% for the day. Iris Energy IREN stock hit $1.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.52%.

stock hit $1.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.52%. Rent the Runway RENT shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% on the session. aTyr Pharma LIFE shares moved down 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting down 1.87%.

shares moved down 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting down 1.87%. Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 7.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 7.91% on the session. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving up 0.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving up 0.53%. Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares were up 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.

shares were up 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30. NightHawk Biosciences NHWK shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Alkaline Water Co WTER shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. Senstar Tech SNT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. Salem Media Group SALM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving 0.0% (flat). United States Antimony UAMY stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 0.74% for the day. Boxlight BOXL shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.

shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41. Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit $0.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.46%.

stock hit $0.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.46%. Worksport WKSP shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session. Castellum CTM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.81%. Spark Networks LOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%. iSun ISUN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.70. Shares traded down 3.39%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.70. Shares traded down 3.39%. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares moved down 3.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.13%.

shares moved down 3.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.13%. Eargo EAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.4%. Power REIT PW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%. Helbiz HLBZ shares were down 7.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.

shares were down 7.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15. Graybug Vision GRAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.63. Shares traded down 26.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.63. Shares traded down 26.99%. Vincerx Pharma VINC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 1.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 1.63%. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 3.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 3.0%. SharpLink Gaming SBET shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.45%. Tricida TCDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.22. Shares traded up 0.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.22. Shares traded up 0.04%. BTCS BTCS stock hit $0.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.02%.

stock hit $0.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.02%. Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.96%. Bio-Path Holdings BPTH shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 7.01% on the session. Reliance Global Group RELI shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. Qumu QUMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.58. Shares traded down 1.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.58. Shares traded down 1.69%. Aethlon Medical AEMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.28%. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Assure Hldgs IONM shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving down 6.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving down 6.5%. Expion360 XPON shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 7.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 7.2%. NanoVibronix NAOV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day. Vyant Bio VYNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Eqonex EQOS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock traded down 29.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock traded down 29.14%. SCWorx WORX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 2.74% for the day. MIND Technology MIND shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session. Motorsport Games MSGM shares hit a yearly low of $4.34. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.34. The stock was up 1.89% on the session. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock drifted up 3.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.

stock drifted up 3.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell to $3.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.

shares fell to $3.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%. Revelation Biosciences REVB shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.19.

shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.19. Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.89% for the day. Eastside Distilling EAST stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.24.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. WiSA Technologies WISA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 12.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 12.14%. Edible Garden EDBL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 2.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 2.75%. Baudax Bio BXRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 3.83%.

