Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 22, 2022 10:48 AM | 17 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

During Tuesday's trading, 160 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

  • Tesla TSLA is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Baudax Bio BXRX.
  • Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON's stock dropped the most, trading down 2541.34% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • NightHawk Biosciences NHWK was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Tesla TSLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $166.19. Shares traded up 1.54%.
  • Medtronic MDT stock hit a new 52-week low of $76.69. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
  • Lucid Gr LCID stock hit $9.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.81%.
  • AppLovin APP shares fell to $13.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.52%.
  • Lyft LYFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.44. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
  • QuantumScape QS stock hit $6.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Galapagos GLPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.71 and moving down 1.11%.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.58 and moving down 0.79%.
  • United States Cellular USM shares set a new 52-week low of $21.40. The stock traded down 1.23%.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 1.18%.
  • Upwork UPWK stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday, moving down 1.61%.
  • Amplitude AMPL shares moved down 2.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.15, drifting down 2.91%.
  • Schrodinger SDGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $17.75. Shares traded down 1.68%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs AMEH stock set a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.
  • Travere Therapeutics TVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $19.28. The stock traded down 0.46%.
  • OPKO Health OPK shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.
  • Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.36 and moving down 4.74%.
  • Telephone and Data TDS shares moved down 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80, drifting down 2.18%.
  • Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON stock set a new 52-week low of $5.37 on Tuesday, moving up 2541.34%.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Oatly Group OTLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.68 and moving down 6.56%.
  • MultiPlan MPLN stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • Solid Power SLDP stock hit $4.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.
  • Exscientia EXAI shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.75.
  • Expensify EXFY shares hit a yearly low of $8.51. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 83.17%.
  • Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock hit $6.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.93%.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.97.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.50. Shares traded down 0.84%.
  • Scilex Holding SCLX stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.89%.
  • Snap One Holdings SNPO shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.01.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.45%.
  • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.81 and moving down 0.73%.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock drifted up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.16.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
  • Lilium LILM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.38%.
  • Cue Health HLTH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.61%.
  • Nuvation Bio NUVB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.
  • Blend Labs BLND shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • Seer SEER stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.83. Shares traded down 1.14%.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
  • Despegar.com DESP shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.55%.
  • Similarweb SMWB shares set a new yearly low of $4.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
  • Canoo GOEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 8.19% on the session.
  • 908 Devices MASS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
  • Lordstown Motors RIDE shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
  • Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit a yearly low of $3.60. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock drifted down 8.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR shares hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.01% for the day.
  • Arbe Robotics ARBE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
  • AMMO POWW shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock drifted down 5.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58.
  • Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.74.
  • Local Bounti LOCL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded down 3.7%.
  • Instil Bio TIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • Absci ABSI shares fell to $2.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock drifted down 11.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24.
  • Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock drifted down 5.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock hit a yearly low of $4.20. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares moved up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting up 0.26%.
  • Inseego INSG stock drifted down 1.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.
  • Redwire RDW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.11 and moving down 1.35%.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday, moving down 1.55%.
  • Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday, moving down 1.79%.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 4.64%.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.
  • Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock drifted up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59.
  • RumbleON RMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock was up 4.08% on the session.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving down 1.37%.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Gamida Cell GMDA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.
  • Akili AKLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
  • The Oncology Institute TOI shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 2.48%.
  • Volta VLTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.77%.
  • Personalis PSNL stock hit $2.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%.
  • Huadi International Group HUDI shares fell to $6.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.68. Shares traded down 5.35%.
  • Shattuck Labs STTK stock hit $1.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.02%.
  • Owlet OWLT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.35% for the day.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock hit $1.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.52%.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.
  • aTyr Pharma LIFE shares moved down 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting down 1.87%.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 7.91% on the session.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving up 0.53%.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares were up 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • NightHawk Biosciences NHWK shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Alkaline Water Co WTER shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • Senstar Tech SNT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Salem Media Group SALM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • United States Antimony UAMY stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
  • Boxlight BOXL shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit $0.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.46%.
  • Worksport WKSP shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • Castellum CTM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.81%.
  • Spark Networks LOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.
  • iSun ISUN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.70. Shares traded down 3.39%.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares moved down 3.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.13%.
  • Eargo EAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.4%.
  • Power REIT PW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares were down 7.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
  • Graybug Vision GRAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.63. Shares traded down 26.99%.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 1.63%.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 3.0%.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.45%.
  • Tricida TCDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.22. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • BTCS BTCS stock hit $0.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.02%.
  • Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.96%.
  • Bio-Path Holdings BPTH shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Qumu QUMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.58. Shares traded down 1.69%.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.28%.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving down 6.5%.
  • Expion360 XPON shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 7.2%.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Vyant Bio VYNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Eqonex EQOS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock traded down 29.14%.
  • SCWorx WORX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.
  • MIND Technology MIND shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares hit a yearly low of $4.34. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock drifted up 3.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell to $3.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.19.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.89% for the day.
  • Eastside Distilling EAST stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.24.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 12.14%.
  • Edible Garden EDBL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 2.75%.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 3.83%.

