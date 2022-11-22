Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 160 companies set new 52-week lows.
52-Week Low Highlights:
- Tesla TSLA is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Baudax Bio BXRX.
- Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON's stock dropped the most, trading down 2541.34% to reach a new 52-week low.
- NightHawk Biosciences NHWK was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:
- Tesla TSLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $166.19. Shares traded up 1.54%.
- Medtronic MDT stock hit a new 52-week low of $76.69. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
- Lucid Gr LCID stock hit $9.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.81%.
- AppLovin APP shares fell to $13.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.52%.
- Lyft LYFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.44. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
- QuantumScape QS stock hit $6.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.57%.
- Galapagos GLPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.71 and moving down 1.11%.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.58 and moving down 0.79%.
- United States Cellular USM shares set a new 52-week low of $21.40. The stock traded down 1.23%.
- Aurora Innovation AUR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 1.18%.
- Upwork UPWK stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday, moving down 1.61%.
- Amplitude AMPL shares moved down 2.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.15, drifting down 2.91%.
- Schrodinger SDGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $17.75. Shares traded down 1.68%.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs AMEH stock set a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.
- Travere Therapeutics TVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $19.28. The stock traded down 0.46%.
- OPKO Health OPK shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.
- Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.36 and moving down 4.74%.
- Telephone and Data TDS shares moved down 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80, drifting down 2.18%.
- Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON stock set a new 52-week low of $5.37 on Tuesday, moving up 2541.34%.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
- Oatly Group OTLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.68 and moving down 6.56%.
- MultiPlan MPLN stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- Solid Power SLDP stock hit $4.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.
- Exscientia EXAI shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.75.
- Expensify EXFY shares hit a yearly low of $8.51. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 83.17%.
- Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock hit $6.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.93%.
- Riot Blockchain RIOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.97.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.50. Shares traded down 0.84%.
- Scilex Holding SCLX stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.89%.
- Snap One Holdings SNPO shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.01.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.45%.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.81 and moving down 0.73%.
- Archer Aviation ACHR shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
- Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock drifted up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.16.
- TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
- Lilium LILM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.38%.
- Cue Health HLTH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.61%.
- Nuvation Bio NUVB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.
- Blend Labs BLND shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
- Seer SEER stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.83. Shares traded down 1.14%.
- Vacasa VCSA shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Despegar.com DESP shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.55%.
- Similarweb SMWB shares set a new yearly low of $4.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
- Canoo GOEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 8.19% on the session.
- 908 Devices MASS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
- Lordstown Motors RIDE shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit a yearly low of $3.60. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- SoundHound AI SOUN stock drifted down 8.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR shares hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.01% for the day.
- Arbe Robotics ARBE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
- AMMO POWW shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded up 0.24%.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock drifted down 5.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58.
- Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.74.
- Local Bounti LOCL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded down 3.7%.
- Instil Bio TIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
- Absci ABSI shares fell to $2.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%.
- Heliogen HLGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
- BuzzFeed BZFD stock drifted down 11.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24.
- Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
- Sarcos Technology STRC stock drifted down 5.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock hit a yearly low of $4.20. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF shares moved up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting up 0.26%.
- Inseego INSG stock drifted down 1.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.
- Redwire RDW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.11 and moving down 1.35%.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday, moving down 1.55%.
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday, moving down 1.79%.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 4.64%.
- Astra Space ASTR shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.
- Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock drifted up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59.
- RumbleON RMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock was up 4.08% on the session.
- CURO Group Holdings CURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving down 1.37%.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- Gamida Cell GMDA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.
- Akili AKLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
- The Oncology Institute TOI shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 2.48%.
- Volta VLTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.77%.
- Personalis PSNL stock hit $2.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%.
- Huadi International Group HUDI shares fell to $6.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
- Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.68. Shares traded down 5.35%.
- Shattuck Labs STTK stock hit $1.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.02%.
- Owlet OWLT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.35% for the day.
- Iris Energy IREN stock hit $1.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.52%.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.
- aTyr Pharma LIFE shares moved down 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting down 1.87%.
- Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 7.91% on the session.
- Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving up 0.53%.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares were up 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
- NightHawk Biosciences NHWK shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Alkaline Water Co WTER shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
- Senstar Tech SNT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Salem Media Group SALM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- United States Antimony UAMY stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
- Boxlight BOXL shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit $0.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.46%.
- Worksport WKSP shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- Castellum CTM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.81%.
- Spark Networks LOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.
- iSun ISUN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.70. Shares traded down 3.39%.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares moved down 3.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.13%.
- Eargo EAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.4%.
- Power REIT PW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
- Helbiz HLBZ shares were down 7.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
- Graybug Vision GRAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.63. Shares traded down 26.99%.
- Vincerx Pharma VINC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 1.63%.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 3.0%.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.45%.
- Tricida TCDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.22. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- BTCS BTCS stock hit $0.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.02%.
- Cryptyde TYDE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.96%.
- Bio-Path Holdings BPTH shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.
- Reliance Global Group RELI shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
- Qumu QUMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.58. Shares traded down 1.69%.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.28%.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
- Assure Hldgs IONM shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving down 6.5%.
- Expion360 XPON shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 7.2%.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
- Vyant Bio VYNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- Eqonex EQOS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock traded down 29.14%.
- SCWorx WORX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.
- MIND Technology MIND shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
- Motorsport Games MSGM shares hit a yearly low of $4.34. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock drifted up 3.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell to $3.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.19.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.89% for the day.
- Eastside Distilling EAST stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.24.
- WiSA Technologies WISA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 12.14%.
- Edible Garden EDBL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 2.75%.
- Baudax Bio BXRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 3.83%.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.