Range
3.64 - 3.92
Vol / Avg.
9.3K/22.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.71 - 4.37
Mkt Cap
988M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.92
P/E
7.25
EPS
1.57
Shares
257.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
AMTD International Inc is a financial institution operating in three business lines investment banking, asset management, and strategic investment. Its investment banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings (IPOs), private placements, and debt issuances, and providing financial advisory services. The asset management segment provides a wide range of asset management products and services, investment advisory services, and external assets management services. The strategic investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolios. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Others.

AMTD International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMTD International (AMTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMTD International (NYSE: AMTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMTD International's (AMTD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AMTD International (AMTD) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMTD International (NYSE: AMTD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting AMTD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 967.71% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMTD International (AMTD)?

A

The stock price for AMTD International (NYSE: AMTD) is $3.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMTD International (AMTD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 21, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2020.

Q

When is AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD) reporting earnings?

A

AMTD International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMTD International (AMTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMTD International.

Q

What sector and industry does AMTD International (AMTD) operate in?

A

AMTD International is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.