AMTD International Inc is a financial institution operating in three business lines investment banking, asset management, and strategic investment. Its investment banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings (IPOs), private placements, and debt issuances, and providing financial advisory services. The asset management segment provides a wide range of asset management products and services, investment advisory services, and external assets management services. The strategic investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolios. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Others.