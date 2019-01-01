Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

|Day Range3.119 - 3.990
|52 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460
|Open / Close3.810 / 3.990
|Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
|Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781K
|Mkt Cap563.982M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price4.760
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.627
Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.119 - 3.990
|52 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460
|Open / Close3.810 / 3.990
|Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
|Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781K
|Mkt Cap563.982M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price4.760
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.627
You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Scilex Holding’s space includes: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC), SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) and WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE).
There is no analysis for Scilex Holding
The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.
Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.
Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
