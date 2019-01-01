ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Scilex Holding Co
(NASDAQ:SCLX)
$3.99
-0.01[-0.25%]
At close: Dec 30
$3.45
-0.54[-13.53%]
After Hours: 7:18PM EDT
Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ:SCLX), Quotes and News Summary

Scilex Holding Stock (NASDAQ: SCLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.119 - 3.99052 Wk Range2.870 - 10.460Open / Close3.810 / 3.990Float / Outstanding- / 141.349M
Vol / Avg.16.258K / 64.781KMkt Cap563.982MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.760
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.627
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Scilex Holding Co is engaged in the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. The company's lead product ZTlido.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-19
REV
Q

How do I buy Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scilex Holding's (SCLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scilex Holding (SCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scilex Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scilex Holding (SCLX)?

A

The stock price for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) is $3.99 last updated December 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Scilex Holding (SCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scilex Holding.

Q

When is Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) reporting earnings?

A

Scilex Holding’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Q

Is Scilex Holding (SCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scilex Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scilex Holding (SCLX) operate in?

A

Scilex Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved