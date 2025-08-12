Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Smithfield Foods SFD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Venture Global VG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Veru VERU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sea SE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.

• On Holding ONON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $850.97 million.

• Ondas Holdings ONDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.

• Euroholdings EHLD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• US Energy USEG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.62 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $139.55 million.

• TechTarget TTGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $116.59 million.

• Kopin KOPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.57 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $157.62 million.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $18.21 million.

• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $290.28 million.

• ACCESS Newswire ACCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.84 million.

• Liquidia LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.91 million.

• DarioHealth DRIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.90 million.

• Neuraxis NRXS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $983 thousand.

• Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.35 million.

• Altimmune ALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $560.

• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Optex Systems Hldgs OPXS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.16 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $47.36 million.

• Eagle Point Income EIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $15.45 million.

• Circle Internet Group CRCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $644.97 million.

• Cardinal Health CAH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $60.82 billion.

• Bitfarms BITF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.54 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $38.85 million.

• IM Cannabis IMCC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• IHS Holding IHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $421.00 million.

• Paysafe PSFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $425.28 million.

• Broadwind BWEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $53.96 million.

• Bitcoin Depot BTM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $168.92 million.

• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock SPMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $20.80 million.

• Gogoro GGR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pony AI PONY is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BKV BKV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $217.72 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.58 million.

• Etoro Group ETOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $194.66 million.

• HUYA HUYA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $51.80 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Valneva VALN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $55.89 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.52 million.

• SoundThinking SSTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $26.33 million.

• Ecopetrol EC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.

• Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 million.

• SKYX Platforms SKYX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.19 million.

• Urgently ULY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stoke Therapeutics STOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.11 million.

• Fractyl Health GUTS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $54.41 million.

• Intelligent Protection IPM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.52 million.

• Intrusion INTZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Team TISI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.52 million.

• Alico ALCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• NexGel NXGL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.08 million.

• BioRestorative Therapies BRTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $284 thousand.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Journey Medical DERM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.82 million.

• CVD Equipment CVV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Southland Holdings SLND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $242.24 million.

• United States Antimony UAMY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.44 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• DeFi Development DFDV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $705 thousand.

• Cava Group CAVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $285.76 million.

• Fathom Holdings FTHM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $117.30 million.

• ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Prairie Operating PROP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $119.59 million.

• Antalpha Platform Holding ANTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $16.86 million.

• CXApp CXAI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Inspirato ISPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $57.29 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $24 thousand.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh AP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $22.55 million.

• Surf Air Mobility SRFM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $25.40 million.

• Similarweb SMWB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $122.39 million.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $471.57 million.

• KinderCare Learning KLC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $707.27 million.

• Gladstone Inv GAIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $24.14 million.

• Fold Holdings FLD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.08 million.

• CoreWeave CRWV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Absci ABSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.

• Smart Sand SND is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 374Water SCWO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sky Harbour Group SKYH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.47 million.

• Marchex MCHX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.44 million.

• Stran & Co SWAG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• M-Tron Industries MPTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $13.20 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.58 million.

• Everus Construction Group ECG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $738.24 million.

• Tecogen TGEN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Spectral AI MDAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.58 million.

• H&R Block HRB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Webtoon Entertainment WBTN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $341.25 million.

• Iridex IRIX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NeuroPace NPCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.19 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.

• PSQ Holdings PSQH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.06 million.

• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TriSalus Life Sciences TLSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $10.67 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GRAIL GRAL is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.39 per share on revenue of $36.44 million.

• Intapp INTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $132.11 million.

• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.26 million.

• QuickLogic QUIK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive Co DDI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $83.07 million.

• American Integrity AII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $68.81 million.

• Playboy PLBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.80 million.

• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $22.44 million.

• High Roller Technologies ROLR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ClearPoint Neuro CLPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.32 million.

• Mobile Infrastructure BEEP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.21 million.

• Rigetti Computing RGTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.89 million.

• Rekor Systems REKR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.36 million.

• CarParts.com PRTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $153.46 million.

• Anterix ATEX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.51 million.

• Vinci Compass Investments VINP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $44.63 million.

• TWFG TWFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.52 million.

• Intellicheck IDN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.03 million.

• Luminar Technologies LAZR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $17.05 million.

