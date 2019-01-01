QQQ
Range
1.67 - 1.75
Vol / Avg.
12.2K/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.39 - 2.09
Mkt Cap
14.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.67
P/E
18.61
EPS
0.03
Shares
8.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Optex Systems Holdings Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets. Its products are installed on a variety of United States military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, light armored and advanced security vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. The company's operating segment includes Optex Richardson and Applied Optics Center Dallas. It generates maximum revenue from the Optex Systems Richardson segment. Some of its products include M17 Day/Thermal Periscope; DDAN / M36 Sights; Laser Protected Periscopes; Muzzle Reference Sensor and others.

Optex Systems Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optex Systems Hldgs (OPXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optex Systems Hldgs (OTCQB: OPXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Optex Systems Hldgs's (OPXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Optex Systems Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Optex Systems Hldgs (OPXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optex Systems Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Optex Systems Hldgs (OPXS)?

A

The stock price for Optex Systems Hldgs (OTCQB: OPXS) is $1.75 last updated Today at 8:14:29 PM.

Q

Does Optex Systems Hldgs (OPXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optex Systems Hldgs.

Q

When is Optex Systems Hldgs (OTCQB:OPXS) reporting earnings?

A

Optex Systems Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Optex Systems Hldgs (OPXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optex Systems Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Optex Systems Hldgs (OPXS) operate in?

A

Optex Systems Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.