Optex Systems Holdings Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets. Its products are installed on a variety of United States military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, light armored and advanced security vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. The company's operating segment includes Optex Richardson and Applied Optics Center Dallas. It generates maximum revenue from the Optex Systems Richardson segment. Some of its products include M17 Day/Thermal Periscope; DDAN / M36 Sights; Laser Protected Periscopes; Muzzle Reference Sensor and others.